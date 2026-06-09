Global variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 is reportedly bearing the model number SM-X316B.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 was launched in 2024. Now, the company appears to be preparing to bring the next-generation rugged Android tablet dubbed Galaxy Tab Active 6 to market. While Samsung remains tight-lipped about its arrival, a new leak has suggested the launch timeline and model number of this device. The existing Galaxy Tab Active 5 model has a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has an 8-inch display and a 5,050mAh battery.
As per a SamMobile report, Samsung is developing the Galaxy Tab Active 6. The upcoming rugged tablet set to succeed the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is reportedly set to launch in early 2027. It is said to come with 5G connectivity. The global variant is said to come with model number SM-X316B.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 is likely to bring hardware upgrades over its predecessor, Galaxy Tab Active 5. Based on the 2027 launch timeline, the rugged tablet could come with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.
The Galaxy Tab Active 5 was launched in 2024 alongside Galaxy XCover 7. This rugged tablet came with an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5nm octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel front camera. It has a user-replaceable 5,050mAh battery.
The Galaxy Tab Active 5 has an MIL-STD-810H-certified build and an IP68 rated buid. It supports inputs through the S Pen. The tablet offers a facial recognition feature. It was released in 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.It features an Active Key and includes speakers with Dolby Atmos.
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