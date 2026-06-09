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Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 Reportedly Set to Launch in 2027 With 5G Connectivity

Global variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 is reportedly bearing the model number SM-X316B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 19:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 Reportedly Set to Launch in 2027 With 5G Connectivity

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 has an MIL-STD-810H-certified build

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Highlights
  • Samsung is said to be working on a new rugged tablet
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 is said to come with 5G connectivity
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 has a 5-megapixel front camera
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Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 was launched in 2024. Now, the company appears to be preparing to bring the next-generation rugged Android tablet dubbed Galaxy Tab Active 6 to market. While Samsung remains tight-lipped about its arrival, a new leak has suggested the launch timeline and model number of this device. The existing Galaxy Tab Active 5 model has a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has an 8-inch display and a 5,050mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 Could Launch Next Year

As per a SamMobile report, Samsung is developing the Galaxy Tab Active 6. The upcoming rugged tablet set to succeed the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is reportedly set to launch in early 2027. It is said to come with 5G connectivity. The global variant is said to come with model number SM-X316B.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 is likely to bring hardware upgrades over its predecessor, Galaxy Tab Active 5. Based on the 2027 launch timeline, the rugged tablet could come with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 was launched in 2024 alongside Galaxy XCover 7. This rugged tablet came with an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5nm octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel front camera. It has a user-replaceable 5,050mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 has an MIL-STD-810H-certified build and an IP68 rated buid. It supports inputs through the S Pen. The tablet offers a facial recognition feature. It was released in  6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.It features an Active Key and includes speakers with Dolby Atmos. 

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6, Galaxy Tab Active 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5, Sa
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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