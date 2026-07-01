Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 was launched in India on Wednesday alongside the new LOQ monitors. The latest Android tablet runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and carries a JBL-engineered nine-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos. It houses a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. The tablet is compatible with several accessories, including Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Sleeve Suite.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Price in India

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end version with 256GB of storage and the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 38,999. It is offered in a single Celestial White shade and is available for purchase via the Lenovo India website, e-commerce platforms, and retail channels.

The price of the Lenovo LOQ monitor series starts at Rs. 9,799. It will be available via Amazon. The lineup includes LOQ 24-10, LOQ 27-10, and LOQ 27Q-10 models, and Lenovo confirmed that it will add a 32-inch LOQ monitor to the series soon.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 ships with Android 16, and Lenovo has promised to provide two OS upgrades until Android 18 and four years of security patches until 2030 for this tablet. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600×2,560 pixels) IGZO LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1300:1 contrast ratio, and 249ppi pixel density. The touchscreen display is touted to deliver 600 nits of typical brightness and up to 800 nits of brightness (HBM).

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a MicroSD card. The tablet includes a 360-degree rotating kickstand that allows users to view content their way across multiple modes like Hanging Mode, Stand Mode, Theatre Mode, and Lean Mode.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with fixed focus. The tablet has a JBL-engineered nine-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options available on the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 include Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display, and Bluetooth 5.4. It includes an accelerometer Sensor and a gyroscope. The tablet has an IP52-rated build. The tablet supports a Bluetooth speaker mode that allows the tablet to function as a standalone speaker, enabling users to stream music or podcasts directly from their smartphones. When placed on its kickstand and charging, the tablet will function as a digital photo frame or clock in Standby Mode.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube video streaming time on a single charge. The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, Lenovo Sleeve Suite, Lenovo 68W USB Type-C Wall Charger and Lenovo Wireless Keyboard, which are sold separately.

Lenovo's New LOQ Monitors

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The newly launched Lenovo LOQ monitor series includes LOQ 24-10, LOQ 27-10, and LOQ 27Q-10. The Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10 monitor is the premium model in the lineup, and it features a 27-inch QHD IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate and up to 0.5ms response time. It offers HDR10 support and 99 percent sRGB colour coverage. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync and VESA Adaptive Sync. The lineup supports consoles including PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.