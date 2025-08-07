Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin Series Tablets

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin-Series Tablets

Lenovo has launched three new Xiaoxin-series tablets in China. The Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT comes in three colour options and sports an 11.1-inch display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 18:05 IST
Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin-Series Tablets

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT (pictured) comes with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT sports an 11.1-inch display
  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT weighs about 458g
  • The tablets are currently exclusively available in China
Advertisement

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT has been launched in China, along with two other Xiaoxin-series tablets. The company's latest tablet is available in three colourways and four storage configurations. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports an 11.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 340ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, as its name suggests, the Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 sports a 12.1-inch display.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1, Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G Price

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,135) for the base 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB variants have been priced CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,572), CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 29,227), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 37,759), respectively. The tablet comes in three colourways: Trade Wind Gray, Liulan Powder, and Shadow Sea Shell (translated from Chinese). They can be purchased via the official Lenovo online store in China and JD.com.

Meanwhile, pricing for the new Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,838) for the base 8GB+128GB storage option. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,277) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,716), respectively. The company offers the tablet in Cirrus Gray, Frost Silver, and Sunny Creek Green colour options (translated from Chinese). It will be sold via the official website and JD.com.

Customers can purchase the Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G comes with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (about Rs. 20,716) for the sole 8GB+256GB storage variant, and is offered in a single Space Gray colour option. It is currently listed for sale on Lenovo's website in China and JD.com.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It sports an 11.1-inch touchscreen with 3,200×2,000 pixel resolution, 144Hz of refresh rate, 340ppi pixel density, 800 nits of peak brightness, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also gets Dolby Vision Atmos, along with TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0, low blue light, and flicker-free certifications.

The latest Lenovo tablet is equipped with an 8,860mAh battery that can be charged at 68W, bringing the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 40 minutes. The company claims that the tablet will offer about 11 hours of battery life with "intense usage" or 22 hours of video conferencing. Moreover, it is 5.99mm thick.

The Lenovo Stylus Pro, is also bundled with the Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, which has a 1.4mm tip 0.3ms of low latency, and a 10m range. With 1 minute of charge, the stylus is claimed to offer about 30 minutes of battery life. While the tablet itself weighs about 458g, along with the stylus pen, it would weigh around 839g. It also has a magnetic keyboard stand that 1.3mm long key travel, a touchpad, and a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) button.

It also hosts a suite of AI-enabled features, like AI Magic Pen, which allows a user to edit an image by simply drawing a circle on the subject in the photos. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT also features the Tianxi AI agent, which will offer AI search capabilities, document summarisation, and more.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 Specifications

There's a 12.1-inch display on the Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1, with a 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection certification. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Packing a 10,200mAh battery, the tablet can be charged at 45W, and it is claimed to offer 12 hours of online video playback. It features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and comes with screen sharing capabilities. The tablet comes with a metal body, weighing about 530g. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 is 6.29mm in thickness. Like the Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, it also gets Tianxi AI agent, and other AI-powered features.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G Specifications

The 5G enabled tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has an 8-megapixel camera at the back and 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It sports an 11.1-inch screen with 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, 90Hz of refresh rate, and ultra-clear eye protection (translated from Chinese).

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G also comes with an AI companion like the other two Xiaoxin-series tablets. It has a 7,040mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 1,382 hours of standby time. It gets one USB Type-C Gen 2 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT price, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT launch, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT specifications, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 price, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 launch, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 specifications, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G launch, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G price, Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G specifications, Lenovo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft Unveils Project Ire AI Agent That Autonomously Detects, Classifies Malware
Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  3. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Design Leaks; Might Arrive With AI Camera Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
  2. Microsoft Unveils Project Ire AI Agent That Autonomously Detects, Classifies Malware
  3. Know How to Book Tickets on Vande Bharat Trains Just 15 Minutes Before Departure
  4. Moto G06 Spotted on Geekbench and Multiple Certification Sites; Expected to Feature 5,100mAh Battery
  5. SpaceX Crew-10 Astronauts Set to Return from International Space Station Aboard Dragon Capsule
  6. Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant
  7. GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch
  8. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  9. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »