Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT has been launched in China, along with two other Xiaoxin-series tablets. The company's latest tablet is available in three colourways and four storage configurations. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports an 11.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 340ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, as its name suggests, the Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 sports a 12.1-inch display.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1, Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G Price

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,135) for the base 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB variants have been priced CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,572), CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 29,227), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 37,759), respectively. The tablet comes in three colourways: Trade Wind Gray, Liulan Powder, and Shadow Sea Shell (translated from Chinese). They can be purchased via the official Lenovo online store in China and JD.com.

Meanwhile, pricing for the new Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,838) for the base 8GB+128GB storage option. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,277) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,716), respectively. The company offers the tablet in Cirrus Gray, Frost Silver, and Sunny Creek Green colour options (translated from Chinese). It will be sold via the official website and JD.com.

Customers can purchase the Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G comes with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (about Rs. 20,716) for the sole 8GB+256GB storage variant, and is offered in a single Space Gray colour option. It is currently listed for sale on Lenovo's website in China and JD.com.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It sports an 11.1-inch touchscreen with 3,200×2,000 pixel resolution, 144Hz of refresh rate, 340ppi pixel density, 800 nits of peak brightness, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also gets Dolby Vision Atmos, along with TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0, low blue light, and flicker-free certifications.

The latest Lenovo tablet is equipped with an 8,860mAh battery that can be charged at 68W, bringing the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 40 minutes. The company claims that the tablet will offer about 11 hours of battery life with "intense usage" or 22 hours of video conferencing. Moreover, it is 5.99mm thick.

The Lenovo Stylus Pro, is also bundled with the Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, which has a 1.4mm tip 0.3ms of low latency, and a 10m range. With 1 minute of charge, the stylus is claimed to offer about 30 minutes of battery life. While the tablet itself weighs about 458g, along with the stylus pen, it would weigh around 839g. It also has a magnetic keyboard stand that 1.3mm long key travel, a touchpad, and a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) button.

It also hosts a suite of AI-enabled features, like AI Magic Pen, which allows a user to edit an image by simply drawing a circle on the subject in the photos. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT also features the Tianxi AI agent, which will offer AI search capabilities, document summarisation, and more.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 Specifications

There's a 12.1-inch display on the Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1, with a 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection certification. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

Packing a 10,200mAh battery, the tablet can be charged at 45W, and it is claimed to offer 12 hours of online video playback. It features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and comes with screen sharing capabilities. The tablet comes with a metal body, weighing about 530g. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 12.1 is 6.29mm in thickness. Like the Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT, it also gets Tianxi AI agent, and other AI-powered features.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G Specifications

The 5G enabled tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has an 8-megapixel camera at the back and 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It sports an 11.1-inch screen with 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, 90Hz of refresh rate, and ultra-clear eye protection (translated from Chinese).

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet 11 5G also comes with an AI companion like the other two Xiaoxin-series tablets. It has a 7,040mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 1,382 hours of standby time. It gets one USB Type-C Gen 2 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.