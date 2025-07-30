Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could launch with a larger battery than its predecessor, according to a listing on the IECEE certification website. However, it might offer the same charging speeds as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Previous leaks suggest that the rumoured tablet will come with S Pen support. Additionally, it is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, was launched in September 2024. Based on the company's launch schedule, it is anticipated to arrive within the next couple of months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Battery Capacity (Expected)

A Samsung tablet has been spotted on the IECEE certification website with the model numbers SM-X936B, SM-X930, and SM-X936N. These belong to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's 5G + Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi only, and a variant exclusive to South Korea, respectively, as per a report by XpertPick.

The listing indicates that the device could pack an 11,600mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. The certification also suggests that the South Korean tech giant could launch the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in the coming weeks or months.

The tablet is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which featured an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Hence, if the above-mentioned specification is to be trusted, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra would pack a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, while offering the same charging speeds. Although the company has not announced its official launch date, the tablet is expected to launch in September or October.

Previously leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have revealed that it could have relatively thinner bezels on all sides. It appeared with rounded corners and a smaller water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera. However, it was shown with a single selfie camera, unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which features two cameras at the front. The tablet could come with a dual rear camera setup and S Pen stylus support out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is also tipped to arrive in a grey colourway. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. For context, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a Dimensity 9300+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.