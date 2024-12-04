Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2024 12:13 IST
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) is equipped with a 10,200mAh battery

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) features the company's ZUXOS skin
  • The tablet sports a 12.7-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • The Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) also offers stylus support
Advertisement

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) was launched in China on Tuesday as the company's latest tablet model with artificial intelligence (AI) features. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) also features a large 12.7-inch display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, and six Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lenovo has equipped the tablet with a 10,200mAh battery that can be charged at 68W. 

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) Price, Availability

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) price is set at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 55,900) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The tablet is also listed in a 12GB+256GGB variant on the company's website, but pricing is yet to be revealed.

lenovo yoga pad pro ai 2024 inline Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI 2024

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) offers stylus support
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

The tablet is available to pre-order in China, via the company's website. It will go on sale in the country on December 7. There's no word from Lenovo on whether the Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) will be launched in global markets.

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) Specifications

Lenovo has equipped the Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) with a 12.7-inch (2,944x1,840 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900nits peak brightness. The tablet runs on an unspecified version of Android, along with the company's ZUXOS skin.

The newly announced Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) features a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is also equipped with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

You get a six-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardonn on the Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024). The company's website has yet to list out the connectivity specifications of the tablet. It also supports Lenovo's stylus, which has a response rate of 4ms. It packs a 10,200mAH battery that can be charged at 68W, which is claimed to charge the tablet up to 80 percent in 45 minutes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI 2024, Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI 2024 Price, Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI 2024 Specifications, Lenovo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
India to Launch European Proba-3 Satellites Today: How to Watch Live and Everything You Need to Know
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India's Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  4. Pani OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed, Here's When to Watch Online
  5. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Date Announced
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  7. Realme 14x Sale Date Leaked Alongside Battery Specifications
  8. Indian Ocean Anomaly Challenges Ekman's Ocean Current Theory
  9. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched
  2. India to Launch European Proba-3 Satellites Today: How to Watch Live and Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme 14x Tipped to Go on Sale on December 18; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications
  5. Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Indian Ocean Study Reveals Bay of Bengal Defies Ekman’s Wind-Driven Current Theory
  7. ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch ESA's Proba-3 Mission for Sun Corona Study
  8. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Her, Secret, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  9. Polar Bears in Alaska Face Rising Pathogen Threats Due to Climate Change
  10. Homo Juluensis Discovered: A New Chapter in Middle Pleistocene Human Evolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »