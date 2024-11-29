Technology News
Lenovo Legion Go S Gaming Console Firmware Reportedly Listed Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Lenovo Legion Go S will offer support for Wi-Fi connectivity, according to a document on the company's website.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2024 16:22 IST
The first-generation Lenovo Legion Go was launched in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Go S could be launched by the coming in the coming months
  • The handheld gaming console could be equipped with an AMD Rembrandt APU
  • Lenovo has yet to announce any plans to introduce an affordable Legion Go
Lenovo Legion Go (Review) was launched in global markets last year, and the Chinese firm could launch another handheld gaming console soon. The company accidentally published a reference to a new console on its website, and the company's support website also listed a BIOS firmware for an unreleased model. The purported device from Lenovo could be equipped with an octa core AMD Rembrandt APU. It is expected to arrive as a more affordable version of the Legion Go handheld gaming console.

Lenovo Legion Go S Specifications (Leaked)

A listing for a new "Legion Go S 8ARP1" was spotted by Videocardz on the company's support website, which lists a 11.41-megabyte BIOS update for the unreleased device, which runs on Windows 11 (64-bit). The entry suggests that a new model could be on the way, and that it could arrive as a more affordable option.

legion go s videocardz Legion Go S

The listing for the yet-to-be-announced Legion Go S
Photo Credit: via Videocardz

 

Thanks to the entry on the company's website, we know that the rumoured Legion Go S device will be equipped with an AMD Rembrandt APU, with Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Zen 2 APU. The company removed the entry for the so-called Legion Go S model after the report was published.

Meanwhile, a document titled 'Regulatory Notice for Wireless LAN/WAN modules' hosted on the company's website contains a listing for the same Legion Go S 8ARP1 model, and it reveals that it will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Lenovo previously dropped hints that it would launch new devices powered by Ryzen Z2-series APUs, and these systems are said to bear the model numbers 8AHP2 and 8ASP2 — which suggest the presence of AMD's Ryzen Z2 Hawk Point and Strix Point APUs, respectively.

It's worth noting that these handheld-focused APUs are yet to be launched by AMD, so gaming enthusiasts will have to wait until these processors are launched before Lenovo can launch these devices. We can speculate that the Lenovo Legion Go S might debut with a lower price tag than the first-generation Legion Go model, as a second-generation Legion Go (8ASP2) model is also expected to make its debut.  

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

