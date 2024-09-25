Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest version is said to be an upgraded version of the Lenovo K11 tablet that was unveiled in the country in May. However, the newer enhanced model shares several specifications with the standard model. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and packs a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet features an 11-inch WUXGA IPS display.

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition Price in India

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant and is available for purchase via the Lenovo India website. The tablet ships with a stylus (pen) and is offered in a Luna Grey colourway.

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition Specifications

The Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition sports an 11-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS anti-fingerprint display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a TÜV eye care certification and a dedicated Reading Mode.

Like the standard version, the Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, but is currently listed with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It supports 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The tablet ships with Android 13 and is said to get upgrades up to Android 15.

For optics, the Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition carries a similar setup as the vanilla version, which includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers. It comes with support for the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Lenovo has packed a 7,040mAh battery in the Tab K11 Enhanced Edition. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The newly launched tablet is offered with commercial customisation features such as cloud-based configuration and firmware management. It measures 7.15mm in thickness and weighs 496g.