Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11 Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition supports 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 11:41 IST
Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition is offered in a Luna Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition has a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • It ships with Android 13 and is said to get up to Android 15 updates
  • Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition carries a 7,040mAh battery
Advertisement

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest version is said to be an upgraded version of the Lenovo K11 tablet that was unveiled in the country in May. However, the newer enhanced model shares several specifications with the standard model. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and packs a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet features an 11-inch WUXGA IPS display.

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition Price in India

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant and is available for purchase via the Lenovo India website. The tablet ships with a stylus (pen) and is offered in a Luna Grey colourway.

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition Specifications

The Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition sports an 11-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS anti-fingerprint display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a TÜV eye care certification and a dedicated Reading Mode.

Like the standard version, the Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, but is currently listed with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It supports 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The tablet ships with Android 13 and is said to get upgrades up to Android 15.

For optics, the Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition carries a similar setup as the vanilla version, which includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers. It comes with support for the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Lenovo has packed a 7,040mAh battery in the Tab K11 Enhanced Edition. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The newly launched tablet is offered with commercial customisation features such as cloud-based configuration and firmware management. It measures 7.15mm in thickness and weighs 496g.

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition

Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Lenovo Tab K11

Lenovo Tab K11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.95-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition, Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition India launch, Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition price in India, Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition specifications, Lenovo Tab K11, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Get Amazing Deals on Electronics During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. AsusÂ Zenbook S 14 With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUsÂ Debuts in India
  7. Nothing OS 3.0 Will Bring New Customisation Options and These Features
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  2. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
  3. Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Launched in India in Collaboration With Billie Joe Armstrong: Specifications, Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
  7. OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
  8. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  9. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  10. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »