Motorola has launched the Moto Pad 70 Groove in India with a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system, a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120Hz display and the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The tablet also gets a built-in 360-degree Kickstand 2.0, a 10,200mAh battery with 45W TurboPower charging and Android 16. Motorola has bundled several AI-backed software features, including Google Gemini, while promising Android version upgrades and long-term security support. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and will go on sale in the country in the first week of August.

Moto Pad 70 Groove Price in India, Availability

Moto Pad 70 Groove is priced in India at Rs. 36,999 for the lone 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is offered in a Pantone Blue Surf colourway.

Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards, reducing the effective price to Rs. 33,999. The tablet will go on sale from August 7 via Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across the country, the company confirmed in a press release.

Moto Pad 70 Groove Features, Specifications

The Moto Pad 70 Groove sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits typical brightness and 800 nits in High Brightness Mode. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The latest Pad 70 Groove ships with Android 16-based Hello UI and is slated to receive OS upgrades up to Android 18, along with four years of security updates. The tablet also includes Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, Smarter Reader, AI Writing Tools, AI Notes and Smart Connect for cross-device features such as file sharing and screen mirroring.

Motorola's Pad 70 Groove features a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system with four tweeters, three woofers and two passive radiators with dedicated bass units. It also supports Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Speaker Mode and Live Transcript with translation support for more than 40 languages.

For optics, the Moto Pad 70 Groove is equipped with a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera and an 8-megapixel fixed-focus front camera. It also supports 4K video playback. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. It is equipped with an accelerometer and gyroscope. Notably, the tablet does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto Pad 70 Groove packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W TurboPower charging. Motorola claims it can deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge, while a 10-minute charge is said to provide up to two hours of battery life.

The tablet measures 278.8 x 181.1 x 6.8mm and weighs about 775g. It has a rounded all-metal body with a built-in 360-degree Kickstand 2.0 that supports Lean, Stand, Theatre and Hanging modes, along with portrait and landscape orientations. Motorola bundles a Moto Clear Case with the tablet.