Oppo Find X10 series and Vivo X500 series are expected to launch this year as the flagship offerings from the respective brands. According to a tipster, both lineups could be launched in India around the upcoming Diwali festive season. The two smartphone makers are said to continue their recent strategy of launching two flagship models in the country instead of bringing their global lineups that are available in global markets.

Oppo Find X10, Vivo X500 Series India Launch Timeline

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed on X that the Oppo Find X10 series and Vivo X500 series are scheduled to launch in India before Diwali.

OPPO Find X10 series and Vivo X500 series set to launch in India before Diwali



Dual device strategy will continue.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 30, 2026

For context, Oppo launched its Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models, in November 2025, while the Find X9 Ultra was introduced in May this year. Similarly, Vivo's latest X300 lineup, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro, debuted in December. The Vivo X300 Ultra, which sits atop the brand's flagship lineup in the country, launched in May this year alongside the X300 FE.

As per the tipster, both Chinese brands are expected to continue their dual-device strategy that has been followed in recent years, which means only two models from each flagship lineup could initially be introduced.

Oppo has not officially revealed the Find X10 lineup, but leaks suggest that it could comprise the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. Based on the tipster's claims, we could see the Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro make it to the Indian market. A previous leak suggested that the Find X10 Ultra is almost certain to miss an India launch, and the Find X10 Pro Max might serve as the company's flagship offering in India in 2027.

Meanwhile, Vivo's next-generation X500 lineup is expected to include the Vivo X500e, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Max. The lineup is said to comprise mid- to large-screen models, covering more price segments. The Vivo X500e and Vivo X500 Pro Max are expected to be new members of the X series. Similar to Oppo flagships, Vivo may bring the Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro to India.