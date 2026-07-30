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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will launch as the second handset in the company’s F70 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 14:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will sport a flat rear panel

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will feature three rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G appears in a green colourway
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G was launched in India on February 9 as the first handset in the South Korean smartphone maker's F70 lineup. Now, the tech giant has started teasing the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, which will be launched in India soon as the second model in the series. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Galaxy F70 series phone is now live in the country on an e-commerce platform, revealing its availability details, along with design. The company has confirmed that it will be revealing more details about the upcoming handset in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new Samsung smartphone is now live, which reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be launched in India soon. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. On top of this, the microsite teases the design of the upcoming Galaxy F70 series handset. Meanwhile, other details about the handset will be revealed on July 31 (Friday).

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G appears in a green colourway. It is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped camera module placed in the right-top corner. The camera island will house a triple camera unit, too. Additionally, an LED flash will be placed on the right side of the device. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will join the Galaxy F70e 5G, which was launched in India on February 9 at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the Galaxy F70e 5G boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, 260 ppi pixel density, and 16 million colours.

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It also features an ARM Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery, too. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G also carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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