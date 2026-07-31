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Grand Theft Auto 6 Third Trailer, Gameplay May Arrive in August, Insider Claims

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer was released in May 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 July 2026 11:34 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Third Trailer, Gameplay May Arrive in August, Insider Claims

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games shared new GTA 6 screenshots in June

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026
  • GTA 6 trailer 2 featured footage captured on a PS5
  • Rockstar Games is yet to release the third GTA 6 trailer
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Grand Theft Auto 6 launch date is locked in and pre-orders are live, but developer Rockstar Games has left an eager fanbase starving for more official information on the game. The studio did reveal new screenshots from the open world crime title when pre-orders were announced last month, but a third trailer and a first look at gameplay are yet to be released. That might change soon. According to an industry insider, Rockstar may be readying new GTA 6 content for next month.

The information comes from NateTheHate, an insider noted for accurate video game industry leaks. The tipster claimed Thursday that they would share more information on Grand Theft Auto 6 closer to the game's release date.

“Too soon to share anything Rockstar related; but maybe I'll share something when it gets more near,” the leaker said in response to a query from an X user.

Further responding to a user asking about an update on GTA 6 gameplay trailer, the tipster said: “I expect to see a fair bit of GTA6 next month.”

GTA 6 Trailer 3 May Be Coming Soon

The comment suggests Rockstar may be readying the third trailer and/or gameplay reveal for GTA 6 for next month. The studio is yet to show off GTA 6 gameplay, even though the title has been up for pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X for over a month.

The wait for the third GTA 6 trailer has also gone on for long. Rockstar Games released the second GTA 6 trailer over a year ago in May 2025. No footage for the game has since been released.

The studio did release several new screenshots from GTA 6 on the game's official website when pre-orders went live last month. The screenshots showed protagonists Lucia and Jason in more detail, along with cosmetic items, outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more that will arrive with the game as part of pre-order bonuses or Ultimate edition benefits.

Grand theft Auto 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and can be pre-ordered on PlayStation Store and Xbox store. The game is also available in a physical version, but the box will not include game discs, rather a download code that can be redeemed on digital storefronts. GTA 6 will launch on November 19, 2026.

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Further reading: GTA 6 Trailer 3, GTA 6 Gameplay, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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