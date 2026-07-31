Grand Theft Auto 6 launch date is locked in and pre-orders are live, but developer Rockstar Games has left an eager fanbase starving for more official information on the game. The studio did reveal new screenshots from the open world crime title when pre-orders were announced last month, but a third trailer and a first look at gameplay are yet to be released. That might change soon. According to an industry insider, Rockstar may be readying new GTA 6 content for next month.

The information comes from NateTheHate, an insider noted for accurate video game industry leaks. The tipster claimed Thursday that they would share more information on Grand Theft Auto 6 closer to the game's release date.

“Too soon to share anything Rockstar related; but maybe I'll share something when it gets more near,” the leaker said in response to a query from an X user.

Further responding to a user asking about an update on GTA 6 gameplay trailer, the tipster said: “I expect to see a fair bit of GTA6 next month.”

GTA 6 Trailer 3 May Be Coming Soon

The comment suggests Rockstar may be readying the third trailer and/or gameplay reveal for GTA 6 for next month. The studio is yet to show off GTA 6 gameplay, even though the title has been up for pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X for over a month.

The wait for the third GTA 6 trailer has also gone on for long. Rockstar Games released the second GTA 6 trailer over a year ago in May 2025. No footage for the game has since been released.

The studio did release several new screenshots from GTA 6 on the game's official website when pre-orders went live last month. The screenshots showed protagonists Lucia and Jason in more detail, along with cosmetic items, outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more that will arrive with the game as part of pre-order bonuses or Ultimate edition benefits.

Grand theft Auto 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and can be pre-ordered on PlayStation Store and Xbox store. The game is also available in a physical version, but the box will not include game discs, rather a download code that can be redeemed on digital storefronts. GTA 6 will launch on November 19, 2026.