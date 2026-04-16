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Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Pad 60 Neo Receive Price Hike in India, Tipster Claims

The Moto Pad 60 Pro (Wi-Fi only) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is tipped to be listed with a market operating price of Rs. 27,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 April 2026 09:48 IST
Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Pad 60 Neo Receive Price Hike in India, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto Pad 60 Pro was launched in India in April 2025

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Highlights
  • The price revision impacts both the Pro and Neo variants across variants
  • Moto Pad 60 Pro 8GB RAM Wi-Fi model is now tipped to retail at Rs. 27,999
  • Leaked data also includes retailer billing prices before taxes for models
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Motorola is said to have revised the prices of its tablets in India. According to details shared by a tipster, select models in the Moto Pad 60 series have received updated pricing across configurations. The move appears to impact both Pro and Neo variants of the Motorola Pad, including models that come bundled with a stylus. While the reason behind the revision remains unclear, Motorola joins a growing list of brands that have recently tweaked the pricing of products in the country.

Motorola Tablets Price Revision Tipped

As per the details shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary in a post on X, Motorola has updated the pricing of the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Pad 60 Neo in India, across configurations. Both of these tablets are positioned across the mid-range and affordable tablet segments in the country.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro (Wi-Fi only) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now tipped to be listed with a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 27,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the same model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 31,999. Both models are said to ship with a bundled pen accessory. For context, its launch price was set at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 28,999.

The Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G variant is reportedly priced at Rs. 23,999. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with 5G + Wi-Fi connectivity. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi-only version of the Moto Pad 60 Neo with the same memory and storage configuration is tipped to cost Rs. 21,499.

The leaked details also include retailer billing prices (excluding taxes). As per the tipster, the Moto Pad 60 Pro 8GB + 128GB variant has a retailer billing price of Rs. 21,948, while the 12GB + 256GB model is listed at Rs. 25,084. Similarly, the Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G variant is tipped to have a retailer billing price of Rs. 18,813, while the Wi-Fi-only version is listed at Rs. 16,853.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola for a comment on the reported price revision and will update this story once we receive a response. We've also independently verified the allegedly hiked prices, and they are now reflected on the brand's official website in India.

Moto Pad 60 Pro

Moto Pad 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2944 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola, Moto Pad 60 Pro, Moto Pad 60 Pro Price in India, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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