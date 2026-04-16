Motorola is said to have revised the prices of its tablets in India. According to details shared by a tipster, select models in the Moto Pad 60 series have received updated pricing across configurations. The move appears to impact both Pro and Neo variants of the Motorola Pad, including models that come bundled with a stylus. While the reason behind the revision remains unclear, Motorola joins a growing list of brands that have recently tweaked the pricing of products in the country.

Motorola Tablets Price Revision Tipped

As per the details shared by tipster Sanju Choudhary in a post on X, Motorola has updated the pricing of the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Pad 60 Neo in India, across configurations. Both of these tablets are positioned across the mid-range and affordable tablet segments in the country.

Price hike alert 🚨

Motorola increased the prices of their tablets:



Pad 60 Pro with Pen :

8/128GB : ₹27,999

12/256GB : ₹31,999



Pad 60 Neo with Pen :

Wifi: ₹21,499

5G :₹23,999



It might increase one more time, if you are planning to get one buy it asap. pic.twitter.com/vgqz8Gcr00 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) April 15, 2026

The Moto Pad 60 Pro (Wi-Fi only) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now tipped to be listed with a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 27,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the same model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 31,999. Both models are said to ship with a bundled pen accessory. For context, its launch price was set at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 28,999.

The Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G variant is reportedly priced at Rs. 23,999. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with 5G + Wi-Fi connectivity. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi-only version of the Moto Pad 60 Neo with the same memory and storage configuration is tipped to cost Rs. 21,499.

The leaked details also include retailer billing prices (excluding taxes). As per the tipster, the Moto Pad 60 Pro 8GB + 128GB variant has a retailer billing price of Rs. 21,948, while the 12GB + 256GB model is listed at Rs. 25,084. Similarly, the Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G variant is tipped to have a retailer billing price of Rs. 18,813, while the Wi-Fi-only version is listed at Rs. 16,853.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola for a comment on the reported price revision and will update this story once we receive a response. We've also independently verified the allegedly hiked prices, and they are now reflected on the brand's official website in India.