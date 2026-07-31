Sony has introduced the 1000X The Collexion headphones and the WF-1000XM6 true wireless earbuds in India months after their global debut. The 1000X The Collexion was unveiled in select international markets in May to mark the 10th anniversary of Sony's 1000X series, while the WF-1000XM6 debuted globally in February. Both models feature upgraded active noise cancellation, AI-powered calling, Google Gemini integration and new intelligent listening features. Sony has also equipped them with updated noise-cancelling processors and audio components claimed to improve sound performance.

Sony 1000X The Collexion, Sony WF-1000XM6 Price in India, Availability

The Sony 1000X The Collexion is priced in India at Rs. 59,990, while the Sony WF-1000XM6 costs Rs. 29,990. Both models are offered in Black, with the headphones also available in Platinum and the earbuds in Platinum Silver. They will go on sale from August 7 via Amazon, Flipkart, select Croma and Reliance Digital stores, Sony Centre outlets and ShopAtSC.com, the company confirmed in a press release.

Sony 1000X The Collexion Features, Specifications

The Sony 1000X The Collexion sports a closed-back over-ear design with a wider cushioned headband, redesigned earcups and a lightweight body weighing about 320g. The headphones use custom 30mm dynamic drivers with a newly developed high-rigidity dome made from unidirectional carbon composite material and a soft edge structure. They are powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and Integrated Processor V3, with sound tuning developed in collaboration with mastering engineers under the company's For the Music initiative.

The headphones use 12 microphones with Multi Noise Sensor technology, Adaptive NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound Mode and Wind Noise Reduction for active noise cancellation. For calls, they feature AI-based voice isolation, beamforming microphones and Precise Voice Pickup Technology, with a shortcut to mute or unmute calls using the NC and Ambient button.

Audio features on the Sony 1000X The Collexion include Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio and 360 Upmix modes for Music, Cinema and Gaming, along with Sound AR, dedicated listening modes and a 10-band equaliser with Game EQ and BGM presets. The headphones support Bluetooth 6.0, multipoint connectivity and SBC, AAC, LDAC and LC3 audio codecs.

Sony's 1000X The Collexion headphones also include Google Gemini integration, Quick Access, Adaptive Sound Control, scene-based listening, Auto Play and support for the Sony Sound Connect app. The headset also comes with Speak to Chat, wearing detection, Quick Attention and head gesture controls.

Sony claims the 1000X The Collexion headphones deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 32 hours with it turned off. For accessibility, the headphones feature tactile buttons, clearly labelled left and right indicators, and a magnetic carry case.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Features, Specifications

The Sony WF-1000XM6 has a closed in-ear design with a revised ergonomic shape, a refined surface finish and ear tips available in XS, S, M and L sizes for a more secure fit. The earbuds use 8.4mm drivers and are powered by Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e with an upgraded DAC and amplifier. Audio features include DSEE Extreme and support for SBC, AAC, LDAC and LC3 codecs.

Sony says the WF-1000XM6 delivers up to 25 percent better active noise cancellation than the Sony WF-1000XM5. The earbuds use four microphones, Adaptive NC Optimiser and Auto Ambient Sound mode to adjust noise cancellation according to the surrounding environment. They also support Ambient Sound Mode, Quick Attention and a wind noise reduction structure.

For calls, the Sony WF-1000XM6 uses AI-backed beamforming, multiple microphones and a bone conduction sensor to improve voice pickup while reducing background noise. Other features include Google Gemini integration, scene-based listening, Speak to Chat, head gesture controls, the Sony Sound Connect app, and Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity.

Sony claims the earbuds offer up to eight hours of playback with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 12 hours with it turned off. Combined with the charging case, the total battery life is rated at up to 24 hours. A five-minute quick charge is said to provide up to 50 minutes of playback.

Each Sony WF-1000XM6 earbud weighs about 6.5g, while the charging case weighs approximately 47g and measures 61.6 x 41.1 x 26.5mm. The earbuds are rated IPX4 for splash resistance.