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Apple Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 16 Percent to Record $109.4 Billion, iPhone Leads Growth

Apple claims to have achieved revenue records across every Services category, with paid subscriptions surpassing 1.5 billion globally.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 12:45 IST
Apple Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 16 Percent to Record $109.4 Billion, iPhone Leads Growth

In Q3 FY26, Apple’s net income was reported to be $29.8 billion (roughly Rs. 2.84 lakh crore)

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Highlights
  • Apple said its gross margin stood at 50.1 percent
  • The tech giant recorded June quarter revenue records in India
  • iPhone was Apple’s top revenue source, generating $54.3 billion
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Apple on Thursday announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2026 (FY26). The Cupertino-based tech giant claims to have recorded its strongest June quarter to date, posting a quarterly revenue of $109.4 billion (roughly Rs. 10.43 lakh crore). This marks a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, while diluted earnings per share rose 29 percent to $2.02 (roughly Rs. 192). Apple has attributed its growth to strong performances across the iPhone, Mac and Services businesses, which also saw the company record double-digit revenue growth in every geographic segment.

Apple Q3 FY26 Earnings Call

During the Q3 2026 financial results conference call, Apple said its gross margin stood at 50.1 percent. Both the gross margin and earnings per share are claimed to have benefited from tariff refunds, contributing around two percentage points to gross margin and $0.11 (roughly Rs. 10) to diluted earnings per share.

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In the Indian context, Apple recorded June quarter revenue records in India, alongside the US, China Mainland, Japan and several other markets. The tech giant highlighted the country as one of the standout markets for Mac during the quarter.

“Today, Apple is proud to report our strongest June quarter ever, with double-digit revenue growth across iPhone, Mac and Services, and in every geographic segment,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, while adding, “At WWDC26, we were thrilled to introduce the all-new Siri AI, alongside all of Apple's latest software innovations and important new child safety features.”

In Q3 FY26, Apple's net income was reported to be $29.8 billion (roughly Rs. 2.84 lakh crore), while operating cash flow touched a June quarter record of $34.4 billion (roughly Rs. 3.28 lakh crore). The tech giant's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 (roughly Rs. 25) per share, which is scheduled to be paid on August 13 to shareholders of record as of August 10.

iPhone was Apple's top revenue source, generating $54.3 billion (roughly Rs. 5.17 lakh crore), translating into an increase of 22 percent YoY. Mac revenue is also said to have climbed 29 percent YoY to 10.4 billion (roughly Rs. 9.91 lakh crore), which Apple claims also set another June quarter record. Apple credited the growth to strong demand for the MacBook Pro and the newly introduced MacBook Neo.

CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone business achieved June quarter revenue records across every geographic region, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and a record number of upgraders. According to Cook, Apple also gained global smartphone market share during the quarter.

Revenue from the iPad business stood at $6.2 billion (roughly Rs. 5.91 lakh crore), a decline of six percent YoY. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment registered a six percent increase, generating $7.9 billion (roughly Rs. 7.53 lakh crore) in revenue, while Apple's Services recorded $30.7 billion (roughly Rs. 29.27 lakh crore) quarterly revenue, an increase of 12 percent YoY.

The company claims to have achieved revenue records across every Services category, with paid subscriptions surpassing 1.5 billion globally. The earnings come just days after Apple briefly became the first publicly traded company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalisation during intraday trading.

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Further reading: Apple, Apple Earnings Call, IPhone, Ipad, Mac
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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