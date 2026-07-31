Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Lava Virat V1 5G runs on a Unisoc T8200 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 12:11 IST
Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Virat V1 5G features a 6,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Virat V1 5G costs Rs. 12,999 in India
  • They have an AI-backed dual rear camera unit
  • Lava Virat V1 4G variant has a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 are all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The new Lava smartphones were launched in the country last week with 6.75-inch displays and AI-backed 13-megapixel rear cameras. They will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart and the Lava website. The Lava Virat V1 5G offers a 6,000mAh battery, while the 4G variant features a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Virat V1 5G, Lava Virat V1 Price in India, Sale Offers

The newly launched Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Lava website, starting today at 12:00pm IST. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Lava Virat V1 5G costs Rs. 12,999. The same RAM and storage variant of Lava Virat V1 is priced at Rs. 9,999.

As an introductory offer, Lava will sell the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. The 5G version is offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold shades, while the Lava Virat V1 4G can be purchased in Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver shades.

On Flipkart, the handsets can be bought with EMI offers starting at Rs. 294 per month. Shoppers can also avail exchange offers.

Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Specifications

The dual SIM (nano+nano) Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 feature a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 260ppi pixel density. The 5G model runs on Android 16, while the 4G variant runs on Android 15 Go edition.

The Lava Virat V1 5G is equipped with a Unisoc T8200 processor, while the Lava Virat V1 has a Unisoc SC9863A processor. The duo feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded virtually by an additional 4GB, and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Both Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 boast an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. They feature a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The new phones are IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Virat V1 5G features a 6,000mAh battery. The Lava Virat V1 4G variant has a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones support 10W charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Virat V1 5G, Lava Virat V1 5G Price in India, Lava Virat V1, Lava Virat V1 Price in India, Lava Virat V1 Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus N6x Brings a Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Premium Design, and Long-Term Performance to the Budget Segment
OnePlus N6x Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 70 Groove With 9 JBL Pro Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus N6x With a 7,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  3. Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 Available for Purchase in India Starting Today
  4. GTA 6 Third Trailer, Gameplay Could Be Revealed in August
  5. Vivo S2 Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Xiaomi Unveils SkyNomad Series With Reconfigurable Cabin
  7. Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Leaked Images Reveal Design From Various Angles
  8. OnePlus 16 Launch Confirmed; Design and Gaming Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Appears in Official-Looking Renders Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Says Claude AI Breached Three Organisations During Cybersecurity Testing
  2. Samsung Working on New Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Leak Suggests
  3. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Seen in New Leaked Renders With Pixel Glow Lighting, Moss Colourway
  4. Bitcoin Holds Near $64,000 as Slowing US Inflation Fails to Lift ETF Demand
  5. Vivo X500 Pro Leak Reveals 144Hz LTPO Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip
  6. Gears of War: E-Day Multiplayer Modes, Maps and More Revealed Ahead of Early Access Beta
  7. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Features
  8. iQOO Z11 India Launch Teased as Company Drops a New Cryptic Post: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Sony 1000X The Collexion With DSEE Ultimate Launched in India Alongside Sony WF-1000XM6: Price, Features
  10. Apple Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 16 Percent to Record $109.4 Billion, iPhone Leads Growth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »