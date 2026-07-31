Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 are all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The new Lava smartphones were launched in the country last week with 6.75-inch displays and AI-backed 13-megapixel rear cameras. They will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart and the Lava website. The Lava Virat V1 5G offers a 6,000mAh battery, while the 4G variant features a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Virat V1 5G, Lava Virat V1 Price in India, Sale Offers

The newly launched Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Lava website, starting today at 12:00pm IST. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Lava Virat V1 5G costs Rs. 12,999. The same RAM and storage variant of Lava Virat V1 is priced at Rs. 9,999.

As an introductory offer, Lava will sell the Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. The 5G version is offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold shades, while the Lava Virat V1 4G can be purchased in Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver shades.

On Flipkart, the handsets can be bought with EMI offers starting at Rs. 294 per month. Shoppers can also avail exchange offers.

Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Specifications

The dual SIM (nano+nano) Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 feature a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 260ppi pixel density. The 5G model runs on Android 16, while the 4G variant runs on Android 15 Go edition.

The Lava Virat V1 5G is equipped with a Unisoc T8200 processor, while the Lava Virat V1 has a Unisoc SC9863A processor. The duo feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded virtually by an additional 4GB, and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Both Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 boast an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. They feature a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The new phones are IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Virat V1 5G features a 6,000mAh battery. The Lava Virat V1 4G variant has a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones support 10W charging.