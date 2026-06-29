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  • Moto Pad 70 Pro Launched in India With 10,200mAh Battery, 13 Inch 3.5K Display: Price, Specifications

Moto Pad 70 Pro Launched in India With 10,200mAh Battery, 13-Inch 3.5K Display: Price, Specifications

Moto Pad 70 Pro will go on sale in India on July 4 via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 11:58 IST
Moto Pad 70 Pro Launched in India With 10,200mAh Battery, 13-Inch 3.5K Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Pad 70 Pro features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Moto Pad 70 Pro features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Moto Pad 70 Pro features up to 256GB of storage
  • Moto Pad 70 Pro is offered in a Pantone-curated colourway
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The Moto Pad 70 Pro was launched in India on Saturday as the tech firm's new flagship tablet. It is set to go on sale in India early next month in a single Pantone-curated colour option. The new Moto Pad 70 Pro is powered by an octa core Snapdragon chipset. It boasts a single rear camera unit, offering autofocus. The tablet is equipped with a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. On the front, the Moto Pad 60 Pro successor carries an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Moto Pad 70 Pro Price in India, Availability

In India, the Moto Pad 70 Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end model with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 39,999. Lastly, customers can purchase the tablet with Motorola's Snap-on Keyboard at Rs. 45,999, which will be separately sold at Rs. 5,999. There's an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 for customers with ICICI Bank cards.

The new tablet is set to go on sale in India on July 4 via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The Moto Pad 70 Pro is offered in a single Pantone Titan colourway.

Moto Pad 70 Pro Specifications, Features

The Moto Pad 70 Pro ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises OS upgrades until Android 18 and four years of security updates for the tablet. The Moto Pad 70 Pro is equipped with a 13-inch 3.5K (3,504 × 2,190 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, 319 ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision, and Moto Pen Pro (included in the box) support.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset powers the Moto Pad 70 Pro. The tablet also features an “advanced NPU”, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also supports storage expansion by up to 2TB via a microSD card. For optics, the tablet carries a 13-megapixel camera on the back with autofocus and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It also features four JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos and a dual-microphone setup.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery, while offering support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity, and features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The list of sensors includes an RGB sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It measures 296.48×191.91×6.20mm and weighs about 589g.

Moto Pad 70 Pro

Moto Pad 70 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3,504x2,190 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
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Further reading: Moto Pad 70 Pro, Motorola, Moto Pad 70 Pro Price in India, Moto Pad 70 Pro Launch, Moto Pad 70 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Moto Pad 70 Pro Launched in India With 10,200mAh Battery, 13-Inch 3.5K Display: Price, Specifications
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