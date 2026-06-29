The Moto Pad 70 Pro was launched in India on Saturday as the tech firm's new flagship tablet. It is set to go on sale in India early next month in a single Pantone-curated colour option. The new Moto Pad 70 Pro is powered by an octa core Snapdragon chipset. It boasts a single rear camera unit, offering autofocus. The tablet is equipped with a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. On the front, the Moto Pad 60 Pro successor carries an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Moto Pad 70 Pro Price in India, Availability

In India, the Moto Pad 70 Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end model with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 39,999. Lastly, customers can purchase the tablet with Motorola's Snap-on Keyboard at Rs. 45,999, which will be separately sold at Rs. 5,999. There's an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 for customers with ICICI Bank cards.

The new tablet is set to go on sale in India on July 4 via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The Moto Pad 70 Pro is offered in a single Pantone Titan colourway.

Moto Pad 70 Pro Specifications, Features

The Moto Pad 70 Pro ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises OS upgrades until Android 18 and four years of security updates for the tablet. The Moto Pad 70 Pro is equipped with a 13-inch 3.5K (3,504 × 2,190 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, 319 ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision, and Moto Pen Pro (included in the box) support.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset powers the Moto Pad 70 Pro. The tablet also features an “advanced NPU”, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also supports storage expansion by up to 2TB via a microSD card. For optics, the tablet carries a 13-megapixel camera on the back with autofocus and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It also features four JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos and a dual-microphone setup.

The Moto Pad 70 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery, while offering support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity, and features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The list of sensors includes an RGB sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It measures 296.48×191.91×6.20mm and weighs about 589g.