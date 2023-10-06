Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Feature Titanium Frame Across All Models

Samsung is tipped to rely on two partner companies for the supply of titanium frames for the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 October 2023 14:13 IST
Samsung currently equips all its S-series smartphones with an aluminium frame

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut in early 2024
  • The entire Galaxy S24 series is tipped to feature titanium edges
  • Design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra were recently leaked
Samsung Galaxy S24 series — comprising the purported Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — could feature a new material instead of aluminium, a tipster has claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter). Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its flagship smartphones for 2023, that adopted titanium edges instead of the stainless steel frame found on their predecessors. While Samsung is yet to reveal plans to launch the Galaxy S24 series, the inclusion of titanium could drive up the price of the upcoming handsets.

According to tipster Revegnus (X: @Tech_Reve), Samsung is looking to manufacture titanium frames for the standard Galaxy S24 model on its domestic production line in Vietnam. For the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models, the South Korean tech conglomerate is said to rely on two unnamed partner companies for titanium frames.

While Revegnus has had a fairly good track record of leaking smartphone specifications, tipster Ice Universe (X: @UniverseIce) responded to the tipster and claimed that only the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would be equipped with a titanium frame.

Last month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its flagship smartphones for 2023 with a new 3nm A17 Pro chip, an Action button that replaces the mute switch, and a titanium frame. In order to keep both prices and thermal levels in check, the company has used a combination of titanium on the external frame and aluminium for the internal structure.

Recently, another tipster leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaked images suggest that the handset will bear a similar resemblance to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is shown to feature a quad rear camera setup and support for Samsung's S Pen.

According to previous reports, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The phone is said to run on Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in most markets, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are tipped to debut with the company's Exynos 2400 SoC in some regions, and support charging at up to up to 45W.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
