OnePlus hosted the Cloud 11 launched event today. Along with launching the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company also announced the OnePlus Pad, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro in the Indian market. The OnePlus Pad comes with a magnetic keyboard and a stylus, while the OnePlus Keyboard features a double gasket design for soft key presses and reduced sound. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro features improved hardware and software features compared to its predecessors.

OnePlus Pad, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, Keyboard 81 Pro price in India, availability

The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-orders starting in April in India, North America, Europe and the Middle East. The tablet is only available with Wi-Fi connectivity. OnePlus did not announce the pricing for the tablet.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs. 99,999. Pre-orders start on March 6 and it will go on sale from March 10.

Although the price of the Keyboard 81 Pro is yet to be announced, the company confirmed that it will be available in April.

OnePlus Pad specifications, features

The first Android tablet from OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 2800x2000 resolution (296 ppi), and 500nits brightness. The tab has a 7:5 screen ratio and a 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and features a 2.5D curved glass, is 6.54mm thin and weighs 552 grams.

It runs Android 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The tablet also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The quad-speaker setup offers an Omnibearing sound field where the speakers can switch between the left-right channels based on the orientation of the tablet.

The OnePlus Pad features 5G cellular sharing with smartphones. The tablet comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support that is claimed to offer up to one-month of standby. It also comes with a matching magnetic keyboard and a stylus in the retail box.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro specifications, features

The new flagship OnePlus TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, comes equipped with improved hardware and software features over its predecessors. The 65-inch QLED display offers 4K (3840 x 2160) quality images with a refresh rate of 120Hz, DCI-P3 colour space coverage of 97 percent, 1200 nits of peak brightness and 120 local dimming zones. It runs OxygenPlay 2.0 on top of Android TV.

It supports the AVI, MKV, MP4, and WMV video formats and has Dolby Atmos sound support. The 70W 2.1 channel soundbar of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is not motorised, but is front firing, which offers Dynaudio-tuned sound. The WiFi-supported smart TV also offers Bluetooth connectivity. The device is made in India and offers seamless connectivity to all other devices of the OnePlus family.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus Keyboard features a double gasket design for soft keystrokes and reduced noise for all-day typing comfort, along with an alert slider. This mechanical keyboard has a light aluminium body and hot-swappable switches. It works on both Mac and Windows systems. Available in two colour options Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze, the keyboard features Marble-mallow keycaps. The keyboard also comes with the alert slider "inherited from OnePlus smartphones."

OnePlus also unveiled its router called the OnePlus Hub 5G, with Matter IoT support, which will be released in July. Again, pricing for the router wasn't announced.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.