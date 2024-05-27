Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, and Vivo X200 are expected to launch later this year. However, the companies are yet to announce the launch of the purported handsets or even confirm the monikers. Ahead of any announcements, details about the phones have leaked online suggesting some important details. A recent leak has hinted at the expected launch timeline of the phones and tipped key features including chipset specifications.

Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200 launch timeline (expected)

A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, and Vivo X200 could launch in October. The handsets are tipped to feature 1.5K displays and offer a compact form factor, suggesting that these are the base variants and not the higher-end 'Pro' or 'Ultra' versions that are usually bigger.

Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200 key features (expected)

The emojis used in the Weibo post reportedly suggest that the Xiaomi 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, while the Oppo Find X8 and Vivo X200 could carry the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Meanwhile, the tipster also suggested that the Oppo and Vivo handsets could feature periscope telephoto cameras.

Xiaomi 15 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro are likely to launch alongside their vanilla versions, according to the aforementioned report. They could come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, respectively.

The purported Oppo X8 Ultra, on the other hand, could launch in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and satellite connectivity support by early 2025. Several smartphones from other brands like the OnePlus 13 Pro, Redmi K80 Pro, Realme GT 6 Pro, and the iQoo 13 series are expected to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoCs by the end of 2024.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.