Red Magic Gaming Pad AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch

Red Magic Gaming Pad is confirmed to launch in China on September 5. The company has teased the design of the tablet and confirmed some of its key features. It is expected to launch with two size options as well. Ahead of the launch, the AnTuTu score of the tablet has surfaced online and it suggests that the upcoming product will be a high-performing one. The RAM, storage and display details of the tablet have also been revealed in the process.

Red Magic Gaming Pad AnTuTu Score

The Red Magic Gaming Pad with the model number NP03J scored 22,05,110 points overall on AnTuTu. It registered 4,66,697 points in the CPU test, 9,48,310 points in the GPU test, 4,03,730 points in the memory test, and 3,86,373 points in the UX test.

The tests were conducted on the Red Magic Gaming Pad with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, sporting a 120Hz display. It is also said to run on Android 14-based UI.

Red Magic Gaming Pad Features

Aside from the features confirmed in the AnTuTu test, the Red Magic Gaming Pad is confirmed to be equipped with "PAD Magic Cooling ICE 2.0 Nine-layer cooling" (translated from Chinese) technology. The display of the tablet will support up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 840Hz instant touch sampling rate.

The Red Magic Gaming Pad is also claimed to be the "first naked-eye 3D tablet" with a 90Hz AI-backed eye-tracking feature. It is teased to launch in two size options. Earlier reports suggested that the display options could include 10.8-inch and 12.4-inch screens.

Notably, the Red Magic Tablet, backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, launched with a 12.1-inch 144Hz 2K display. It supports up to 16 B of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It packs a 10,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

