Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series was expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 alongside the Galaxy Z series foldables. However, there were no tablet related announcements at the event. Now, Samsung seems to be finally turning its attention to the tablets. Ahead of any official confirmation, alleged marketing images of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have surfaced on the Web. They are expected to be unveiled in October.

Alleged promotional images of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra published by Android Headlines show off the tablets in graphite and silver colourways. Last year's Galaxy Tab S9 series was offered in Beige and Graphite shades. The design of the tablets seem to be similar to that of prior models. They are seen with a dual camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alleged marketing images

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra appears to have a notch on the display, while the Plus model doesn't. The alleged images suggest Samsung's AI features in the Notes app. The new tablet line will reportedly have one less member than last year and Samsung is likely to skip the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

The Galaxy Tab S10 lineup is expected to go official in October. They recently surfaced on China's 3C website indicating support for 45W fast charging. The Plus variant was also listed on Geekbench with model number SM-X828U. It is likely to ship with 12GB of RAM and Android 14 OS.

Both Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are said to get AMOLED screens. They could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The Galaxy S10 Ultra may come with a 14.6-inch display and quad-speaker setup with sound by AKG. It is likely to feature a dual camera setup at the front.