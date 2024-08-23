Technology News
Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen, Dolby Suite Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco Pad 5G comes with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco Pad 5G is offered in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colourways

Highlights
  • Poco Pad 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • The newly launched tablet carries an 8-megapixel main camera
  • The Poco Pad 5G is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W charging
Poco Pad 5G was launched in India on Friday. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and ships with Android 14-based HyperOS. It sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a quad-speaker system. The tablet comes with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos support. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The IP52-rated tablet arrives with support for Poco Smart Pen and Poco Keyboard as well.

Poco Pad 5G Price in India, Availability

The Poco Pad 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. The tablet is offered in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colour options.

The first sale of the Poco Pad 5G will start at 12pm IST on August 27 via Flipkart. The company revealed that SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cardholders will be eligible for a Rs. 3,000 discount. Poco will extend an additional Rs. 1,000 student discount. These offers are limited to the first day of the sale.

Poco Pad 5G Specifications, Features

Poco Pad 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness level. The display comes with a TÜV Rheinland triple certification and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the newly launched Poco Pad 5G has an 8-megapixel rear camera unit alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed on the right side bezel, is another 8-megapixel sensor.

The Poco Pad 5G arrives with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It features a quad-speaker system, two microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet comes with Dolby Vision support as well.

Poco has packed a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support on the tablet. There's a USB Type-C port available alongside dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2. The Poco Pad 5G measures 280.0 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size and weighs 568g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Further reading: Poco Pad 5G, Poco Pad 5G India launch, Poco Pad 5G price in India, Poco Pad 5G specifications, Poco Pad, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
AMD to Acquire Server Builder ZT Systems for $4.9 Billion in Cash and Stock
Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped

