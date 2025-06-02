Redmi Pad 2 4G is teased to launch in select global markets soon. The company has yet to announce an exact launch date, but it has teased the design and colour options of the upcoming tablet. It is expected to retain a similar design language to the preceding Redmi Pad. Instead of a rectangular rear camera module, it will come wth a pill-shaped island. Xiaomi has now revealed some display details of the tablet. The Redmi Pad 2 will also see an India launch soon.

Redmi Pad 2 4G Display, Other Features

The Redmi Pad 2 4G will sport an 11-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the company confirmed in an X post. In the promotional image, the tablet appears with considerably thick bezels. An earlier X post shows the tablet in blue and grey colour options. It is said to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS.

The company also revealed that the Redmi Pad 2 will be introduced in India soon. It will be available in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and the official e-store. Xiaomi is expected to reveal key features of the Indian variant of the tablet on June 5.

Redmi Pad 2 has been tipped to be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset. It is expected to pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The tablet may come with an 8-megapixel AI-backed main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The leak also reveals that the Redmi Pad 2 will likely be equipped with a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. In select European countries, the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are expected to be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

The Redmi Pad comes with a 10.61-inch 90Hz (2,000x1,200 pixels) display, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It carries a Dolby Atmos-backed quad speaker setup, an 8-megapixel primary rear camera, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity.