Redmi Pad 2 Renders Price Leaked; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip, 9,000mAh Battery

Redmi Pad 2 will reportedly feature an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 18:55 IST
Redmi Pad 2 Renders Price Leaked; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip, 9,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Ytechb.com

Redmi Pad 2 will reportedly ship with HyperOS 2.1

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Redmi Pad has a 10.61-inch display
  • The new tablet could include quad speakers
Redmi Pad 2 could be inching towards its launch as some photos of the tablet have surfaced online alongside its possible pricing details and specifications. The new model is said to arrive as a direct successor to 2022's Redmi Pad. The Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to come with an 11-inch display and could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset alongside up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of storage. The Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to feature a 9,000mAh battery and is rumoured to debut as a budget offering.

Redmi Pad 2 Price (Leaked)

Ytechb has leaked the pricing, renders and specifications of the unannounced Redmi Pad 2. As per the report, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi Pad 2 will be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 22,000), whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is said to be available in a graphite gray shade.

The renders show the Redmi Pad 2 with a design that's reminiscent of the older Redmi Pad. It has thick bezels and a pill-shaped camera module. The power button is located on the top right side of the tablet. The volume rocker is also available on the right side. The speaker unit, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are seen placed at the bottom of the device.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications (Leaked)

The Redmi Pad 2 will reportedly ship with HyperOS 2.1 and an 11-inch display with 2.5K (1,600x2,500 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset. It could pack a single 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It is tipped to get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Pad 2 is said to house a 9,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. The tablet could include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For reference, the Redmi Pad has a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset under the hood. It has 8-megapixel front and rear cameras and an 8,000mAh battery. It was introduced in India in October 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 3GB + 64GB storage model. 

 

Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Large, 90Hz display
  • Capable SoC
  • Good battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
  • Key MIUI features not available in the base variant
Read detailed Redmi Pad review
Display 10.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 Specifications, Redmi Pad 2 Price, Redmi Pad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July

