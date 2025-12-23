There are several options to choose from if you're in the market for a new tablet in India, and you can pick devices with vivid displays or reliable performance for streaming content or playing games, respectively. Most of these models offer larger screens and more storage for accommodating various OTT apps. A bigger battery and capable hardware from MediaTek and Qualcomm make these tablets great for video streaming and entertainment on the go. Here we have handpicked some best tablets available in India for streaming now. The options include OnePlus Pad Go 2, Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, Poco Pad 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and Moto Pad 60 Neo.

If you prefer top-notch streaming quality and performance, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the latest OnePlus Pad Go 2 are decent options. The Poco Pad 5G and Moto Pad 60 Neo are more budget‑friendly options that offer decent performance if you want to watch movies and TV shows. Readers can evaluate these five options based on their streaming preferences and budget to choose the one that best suits their needs.

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The latest tablet offering from the company is the OnePlus Pad Go 2, is designed to offer a reliable viewing experience. It runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and features a 12.1-inch 2.8K (1,980x2,800 pixels) LCD panel with Dolby Vision. The display has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ideal for long-watching sessions. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For audio quality while watching, the tablet is equipped with four speakers. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. This new model has different connectivity options. Additional features include Open Canvas software and other AI-based features.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 houses a 10,050mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (wired). It is compatible with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch, 2.8K

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Cameras: 8-megapixel (front), 8-megapixel (front)

Battery: 10,050mAh battery

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price in India

Price of OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only). The 256GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity costs Rs. 29,999.

The 8GB + 256GB model with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity is priced at Rs. 32,999. It is offered in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black (limited to 5G variant) colour options.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is another good streaming choice for movies and TV shows. It is a latest offering and is available in two memory variants, 8GB, 12GB, alongside 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 800 nits of peak brightness. The tablet runs on Android 15 out of the box.

On the rear, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has a 13-megapixel camera. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. If you regularly stream videos for hours at a stretch, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has a 10,200mAh battery, along with support for 45W wired charging. It includes features such as Lenovo NotePad, Circle to Search, and Gemini. The tablet supports inputs through the Tab Pen stylus.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch, 2.5K resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset

Cameras: 13-megapixel (front), 8-megapixel (front)

Battery: 10,200mAh battery

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Price in India

Price of the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus costs Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity. The tablet with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity is priced at Rs. 30,999. It comes with the Tab Pen stylus in the box. The tablet is available in Luna Grey colour option.

Poco Pad 5G

Poco Pad 5G is a solid budget option for streaming with a 12.1-inch 2K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Poco Pad 5G has an 8-megapixel rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Poco Pad 5G has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

The company has packed a 10,000mAh battery on the Poco Pad 5G with 33W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch, 2K resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

Cameras: 13-megapixel (front), 8-megapixel (front)

Battery: 10,000mAh battery

Poco Pad 5G Price in India

The Poco Pad 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. You can get this model in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

If you want premium streaming quality and performance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is an excellent choice. This model has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. It carries an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support. The tablet offers Galaxy AI features.

Key Specifications

Display: 14.6-inch

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Cameras: 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel (front), 12-megapixel (front)

Battery: 11,600mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) costs Rs. 1,10,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage variants, respectively. The 5G variants of the same configurations cost Rs. 1,24,999 and Rs. 1,35,999, respectively. Grey and Silver colour options.

Moto Pad 60 Neo

Moto Pad 60 Neo is another strong contender with a reliable viewing experience and good battery life at a more affordable price. The 5G-enabled tablet has an 11-inch IPS display with 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution with 500 nits peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. You can expand the storage capacity by up to 2TB through the MicroSD card.

For optics, the Moto Pad 60 Neo flaunts a single 8-megapixel rear camera unit. On the front, it carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For audio performance, the tablet has a four-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes bundled with the Moto Pen stylus with the tablet. For long‑watch sessions, the device has a 7,040mAh battery with 20W wired charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 11-inch, 2.5K

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

Cameras: 8-megapixel (front), 5-megapixel (front)

Battery: 7,040mAh battery

Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India

Price of the Moto Pad 60 Neo is set at Rs. 17,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. You can purchase it in a single Pantone Bronze Green colourway.