Tecno Megapad 11 with an 11-inch full-HD+ screen has been unveiled in Ghana. The tablet carries a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and an 8,000mAh battery. It is equipped with several AI-backed features and runs on Android 14. The company has yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the tablet. Notably, the Tecno Megapad 10 was introduced in select global markets in October with a 10.1-inch HD+ screen, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a 7,000mAh battery.

The tablet has been unveiled in Ghana and may soon be introduced in other global markets. It is offered in Starfall Grey and Vitality Green colour options.

Tecno Megapad 11 Specifications, Features

The Tecno Megapad 11 sports an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 440nits brightness, and 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with support for Blue Light Filter and Dark Mode, which are said to reduce strain on the user's eyes.

Tecno's Megapad 11 tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, that can be expanded virtually to up to 16GB. The tablet has storage options of 128GB and 256GB, which can be extended to up to 512GB via microSD card. The tablet runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Several AI-backed features like AI Translation, AI Noise Call Cancellation, SmartScan, Intelligent Screen Recognition and AI Text Concierge, are packed into the Tecno Megapad 11. The latter helps summarise documents and help improve users' productivity. The tablet supports the AI-powered Ella voice assistant as well.

For optics, the Tecno Megapad 11 has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet is also equipped with a Dolby Atmos-backed quad-speaker unit.

Tecno Megapad 11 houses an 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It is claimed to offer up to 15.1 hours of video playback on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The tablet measures 257.1 x 168.67 x 7.58mm in size and weighs 510g.