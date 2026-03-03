Tecno Pop X is all set to launch in India on March 4. Ahead of this, the alleged 5G variant of the Tecno Pop X has shown up on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and IMEI websites, pretty much confirming its upcoming launch in India. The Tecno Pop X 4G is confirmed to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Tecno Pop X 4G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Tecno Spark Go 3.

Tecno Pop X 5G Spotted on Certification Websites

An unannounced Tecno smartphone, believed to be the Tecno Pop X 5G with model numbers KN3, KN8, and LK7k, is now listed on the BIS website. The BIS listing doesn't reveal any hardware details of the phone, but it indicates that the 5G phone is clearing regulatory approvals in India, hinting at imminent launch.

Photo Credit: BIS

Additioally, tipster Paras Guglani spotted the Tecno Pop X 5G on the IMEI database with model number KN8. The alleged listing dated March 2 shows the moniker of the phone.

The appearance of Tecno Pop X 5G on the BIS and IMEI listing indicates that the Pop X 5G could launch shortly after the 4G variant. It is likely to come as an affordable 5G handset.

The Tecno Pop X is scheduled to go official on March 4 at 12pm IST and will be available for purchase via Amazon. It will be released in at least a white colour option with thick bezels around the display. It will feature a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and will have a single rear camera housed in a pill-shaped camera module.

Previous leaks suggested that the Tecno Pop X could be a rebranded version of the Tecno Spark Go 3, which launched in India in January with a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It has a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.