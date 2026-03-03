Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Reviews
  • Epson EpiqVision Mini EF 22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector comes with some interesting features. But is it enough to provide a flagship viewing experience?

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 March 2026 17:49 IST
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Epson projector offers a premium design that sits well
  • The projector comes with 3LCD laser technology
  • The device offers a premium viewing experience
Advertisement

Epson is one of the few brands that have been making projectors for a long time now. The company's portable projector range features attractive features that surely stand out in the market. And now with its EpiqVision Mini EF-22N, the company is targeting the premium home projector segment. The latest projector from the company comes with an MRP of Rs. 1,19,999. It comes with an interesting set of features like 5W stereo speakers, up to 150-inch projection, 1080p resolution with HDR support, and more. I got to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know. 

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Price in India and Availability

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector has a price tag of Rs. 1,19,999 and is currently retailing at around Rs. 1,10,999. The projector is available for purchase from the company's official website and retail stores across the country.

1 Epon projector

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector is available for purchase from both online and offline channels.

 

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Design and Portability

The first thing you will notice about the Epson projector is its well-designed appearance. The projector comes with a built-in stand that makes it easier adjust for vertical tilt and horizontal angle of the projector. You also have the option of a vertical projection toward the ceiling. 

The projector is compact and not that heavy, making it easy to carry around the house. Moreover, with the stand, you can rotate it 360 degrees and tilt it 150 degrees. This, coupled with the built-in stereo speaker system, makes it a good package for those looking for a compact projector for their home. 

3 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector comes with decent amount for ports.

 

The front panel houses the lens, IR sensor, and auto-geometry array. There are no mechanical controls for focus or lens shift on the projector itself, but you can control these using the remote. The top of the device features a matte finish, while the speaker unit at the back features a fabric grill, which adds a premium look and feel.

The ports are on the back, and you get decent options, including a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI port, while the base of the circular stand houses the port for powering the device. 

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Performance

2 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector comes with some intersting set of features.

 

Coming to performance, the Epson projector offers some interesting features. You get a projection up to 150 inches at Full HD resolution. The projector also features Epson 3LCD technology and delivers 1,000 ISO lumens. The device also comes with built-in Google TV and offers 5W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. You also get up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. 

That said, setting up the projector is pretty easy, all thanks to the Google TV integration. On the setup screen, all you need to do is scan the QR code on your smartphone and follow the instructions. The setup was quick and easy, which is a good thing. However, it does take some time to get set up properly. During the testing period, it takes around 30 minutes to complete the setup. So, make sure plan it accordingly. 

1 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector

The device is loaded with Google TV, which is a good thing in this price segment.

 

The Google TV integration brings popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Fulu, YouTube TV, and more to your Home screen. The whole user interface is smooth and intuitive, something similar to what you will find in multiple Google TV platforms. 

Coming to the performance, it sure gives the big-screen experience. The laser projection works very well and automatically adjusts in real time as you move it, providing a smooth experience. The projector also quickly focuses automatically. Moreover, you get a smart dimming feature that dims the projector automatically when it detects someone in front of it. 

Coming to the picture and audio quality, it provides a good overall viewing experience. The colours look vibrant, and you also get a good amount of detail and sharpness in the projection. You get every bit of native Full HD resolution if you increase the image size, which is a good thing. The dark scenes look good, and the dynamic range feels natural while watching content on this projector. 

6 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector

While watching Captain Marvel, the projector delivered natural, warm hues for the desert scenes, while the characters' skin tones remained accurate for most of the time. Moreover, while watching Jurassic World: Dominion, I found that the darker scenes were slightly dark grey, yet rich in detail. 

The projector also comes with different colour modes, including Dynamic, Vivid, Natural, Cinema, and Custom. The Dynamic mode is the best mode that gets the best out of this projector. The colour reproduction is on the brighter side, and the dynamic range was decent. 

The audio performance was decent as well, and the stereo speakers were loud enough to fill the small to medium rooms. The bass and trebles were well-balanced, though they certainly will not replace the home theatre system. 

4 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector

The projector does not promote itself as a gaming projector, and there is no dedicated gaming mode to provide a good experience. Latency is an issue while playing AAA games. If you plan to use it for gaming, you might look elsewhere. That said, you can still play some casual games on this machine.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Verdict

To conclude, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector does most things right. The projector offers a compact, practical design that makes it easier to deliver the best viewing experience. The 1080p resolution, paired with HDR support, surely delivers vibrant, engaging content, especially in low-light conditions. The brightness is decent, and colour modes are thoughtfully tuned. However, it does come with a fair share of cons, and pricing could be one of them, as we have brands like Lumio and others offering great home projectors at affordable price tags that also deliver 1080p resolution. Moreover, it is not a gaming-first projector, so you can avoid doing heavy gaming using it. That said, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N is meant for families and binge watchers who want to enjoy a good movie on a large screen without worrying too much about the tech. 

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Price in India (at the time of this review): Rs. 1,10,999

Ratings:

  • Design: 8/10
  • Performance: 8/10
  • VFM: 8/10
  • Overall: 8/10

Pros 

  • Compact design 
  • Easy setup with an adjustable built-in stand
  • Good colour reproduction
  • Smooth User interface  

Cons 

  • Pricing could be better.
  • Not ideal for bright rooms
  • Capped at Full HD resolution
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N, Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N review
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  2. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  3. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  4. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Setup at MWC 2026
  6. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  7. iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Which Is a Better Option for You?
  8. Oppo Find N6 Appears at MWC 2026 Ahead of Showcase; March Launch Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
  3. Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey
  4. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  6. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  8. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
  9. Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
  10. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »