Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector

Epson is one of the few brands that have been making projectors for a long time now. The company's portable projector range features attractive features that surely stand out in the market. And now with its EpiqVision Mini EF-22N, the company is targeting the premium home projector segment. The latest projector from the company comes with an MRP of Rs. 1,19,999. It comes with an interesting set of features like 5W stereo speakers, up to 150-inch projection, 1080p resolution with HDR support, and more. I got to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Price in India and Availability

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector has a price tag of Rs. 1,19,999 and is currently retailing at around Rs. 1,10,999. The projector is available for purchase from the company's official website and retail stores across the country.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Design and Portability

The first thing you will notice about the Epson projector is its well-designed appearance. The projector comes with a built-in stand that makes it easier adjust for vertical tilt and horizontal angle of the projector. You also have the option of a vertical projection toward the ceiling.

The projector is compact and not that heavy, making it easy to carry around the house. Moreover, with the stand, you can rotate it 360 degrees and tilt it 150 degrees. This, coupled with the built-in stereo speaker system, makes it a good package for those looking for a compact projector for their home.

The front panel houses the lens, IR sensor, and auto-geometry array. There are no mechanical controls for focus or lens shift on the projector itself, but you can control these using the remote. The top of the device features a matte finish, while the speaker unit at the back features a fabric grill, which adds a premium look and feel.

The ports are on the back, and you get decent options, including a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI port, while the base of the circular stand houses the port for powering the device.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Performance

Coming to performance, the Epson projector offers some interesting features. You get a projection up to 150 inches at Full HD resolution. The projector also features Epson 3LCD technology and delivers 1,000 ISO lumens. The device also comes with built-in Google TV and offers 5W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. You also get up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation.

That said, setting up the projector is pretty easy, all thanks to the Google TV integration. On the setup screen, all you need to do is scan the QR code on your smartphone and follow the instructions. The setup was quick and easy, which is a good thing. However, it does take some time to get set up properly. During the testing period, it takes around 30 minutes to complete the setup. So, make sure plan it accordingly.

The device is loaded with Google TV, which is a good thing in this price segment.

The Google TV integration brings popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Fulu, YouTube TV, and more to your Home screen. The whole user interface is smooth and intuitive, something similar to what you will find in multiple Google TV platforms.

Coming to the performance, it sure gives the big-screen experience. The laser projection works very well and automatically adjusts in real time as you move it, providing a smooth experience. The projector also quickly focuses automatically. Moreover, you get a smart dimming feature that dims the projector automatically when it detects someone in front of it.

Coming to the picture and audio quality, it provides a good overall viewing experience. The colours look vibrant, and you also get a good amount of detail and sharpness in the projection. You get every bit of native Full HD resolution if you increase the image size, which is a good thing. The dark scenes look good, and the dynamic range feels natural while watching content on this projector.

While watching Captain Marvel, the projector delivered natural, warm hues for the desert scenes, while the characters' skin tones remained accurate for most of the time. Moreover, while watching Jurassic World: Dominion, I found that the darker scenes were slightly dark grey, yet rich in detail.

The projector also comes with different colour modes, including Dynamic, Vivid, Natural, Cinema, and Custom. The Dynamic mode is the best mode that gets the best out of this projector. The colour reproduction is on the brighter side, and the dynamic range was decent.

The audio performance was decent as well, and the stereo speakers were loud enough to fill the small to medium rooms. The bass and trebles were well-balanced, though they certainly will not replace the home theatre system.

The projector does not promote itself as a gaming projector, and there is no dedicated gaming mode to provide a good experience. Latency is an issue while playing AAA games. If you plan to use it for gaming, you might look elsewhere. That said, you can still play some casual games on this machine.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Verdict

To conclude, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N projector does most things right. The projector offers a compact, practical design that makes it easier to deliver the best viewing experience. The 1080p resolution, paired with HDR support, surely delivers vibrant, engaging content, especially in low-light conditions. The brightness is decent, and colour modes are thoughtfully tuned. However, it does come with a fair share of cons, and pricing could be one of them, as we have brands like Lumio and others offering great home projectors at affordable price tags that also deliver 1080p resolution. Moreover, it is not a gaming-first projector, so you can avoid doing heavy gaming using it. That said, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N is meant for families and binge watchers who want to enjoy a good movie on a large screen without worrying too much about the tech.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Price in India (at the time of this review): Rs. 1,10,999

Ratings:

Design: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

VFM: 8/10

Overall: 8/10

Pros

Compact design

Easy setup with an adjustable built-in stand

Good colour reproduction

Smooth User interface

Cons