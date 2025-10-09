Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Date, Colourways Announced; to Debut Alongside Magic Pad 3 Lineup, Watch 5 Pro

Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Date, Colourways Announced; to Debut Alongside Magic Pad 3 Lineup, Watch 5 Pro

Honor Magic 8 series will run the new MagicOS 10 out of the box.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 14:00 IST
Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Date, Colourways Announced; to Debut Alongside Magic Pad 3 Lineup, Watch 5 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro will be offered in four colourways
  • Honor Magic Pad 3 will sport a 12.5-inch display
  • The company will also launch its new Watch 5 Pro
Advertisement

Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 are set to be unveiled in China next week. The company will also launch its upcoming Magic Pad 3, Magic Pad 3 Pro, Watch 5 Pro, and Earbuds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) headset, along with the smartphones. The Honor Magic 8 series is confirmed to run MagicOS 10 out of the box. The Pro model will be available to customers in four distinct colourways. Moreover, the standard Magic Pad 3 will also be offered in four shades, sporting a 12.5-inch screen. On the other hand, the Honor Watch 5 Pro will feature a circular dial. It will support sleep monitoring and other health tracking features.

Honor Magic 8 Series to Be Available in Four Colour Options

The Chinese tech firm has announced that the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 will launch in China on October 15. The handsets will run MagicOS 10 out of the box. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the Honor Magic 8 series will feature a quad-rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

In a post on Weibo, the company confirmed that the Honor Magic 8 Pro will be offered in four colour options: Rising Sun, Velvety Black, Azure Blue, and Snowy White (translated from Chinese). The handset appears with a top-centred circular rear camera module along with a flat back panel. The Honor branding will be placed on the bottom-centre of the phone. Moreover, the volume controls and power button will be placed on the right side of the phone, along with a new unidentified button.

honor magic 8 series inline Honor Magic 8

Honor Magic 8 Pro will carry a circular rear camera module
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

 

Apart from the two smartphones, the Honor Magic Pad 3, Magic Pad 3 Pro, Watch 5 Pro, and Earbuds 4 TWS will also be launched in China on the same date.

While the standard Honor Magic Pad 3 will carry a single rear camera setup, the Pro model is shown with a dual rear camera unit. The Magic Pad 3 Pro will also be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will feature a quad speaker setup and a USB Type-C port. The standard and Pro variants will sport 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch displays.

The Honor Magic Pad 3 will be available in Relaxing Green Pine, Lucky Purple (translated from Chinese), black, and white colourways. Both tablets will run an unspecified version of MagicOS, while also featuring a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools.

Coming to the wearables, the Honor Watch 5 Pro will sport a circular dial, a crown, and a navigation button. It will support sleep apnoea detection, Sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, along with other health tracking features. It will come with a green watch strap, too. Lastly, the Honor Earbuds 4 TWS, with a USB Type-C port, will be offered in black and gold colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic Pad 3, Honor Magic Pad 3 Pro, Honor Watch 5 Pro, Honor Earbuds 4, Honor Magic 8 launch, Honor Magic 8 Pro launch, Honor Magic Pad 3 launch, Honor Magic Pad 3 Pro launch, Honor Watch 5 Pro launch, Honor Earbuds 4 launch, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed Ahead of Debut
Crypto Rally Slows as Bitcoin Consolidates Near $122,500 and Ethereum Maintains Momentum

Related Stories

Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Date, Colourways Announced; to Debut Alongside Magic Pad 3 Lineup, Watch 5 Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola's Android 16 Update Starts Rolling Out to These Phones in India
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone May Feature a Frame Created Using These Two Metals
  3. iQOO 15 Will Be Launched in China on This Date
  4. Realme Partners With Ricoh Ahead of Realme GT 8 Pro Launch
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India
  6. Lava Shark 2 Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Go on Sale in India: See Price
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Reportedly Rolls Out to Some Users
  2. Crypto Rally Slows as Bitcoin Consolidates Near $122,500 and Ethereum Maintains Momentum
  3. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Date, Colourways Announced; to Debut Alongside Magic Pad 3 Lineup, Watch 5 Pro
  4. OpenAI Changes Sora App’s Policy for Copyright Holders, Gives Users More Control Over Cameos
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Go on Sale in India: See Price, Features and Launch Offers
  7. iQOO Pad 5e, iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5 Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside iQOO 15
  8. Xiaomi 17 Series Takes Top Three Spots on AnTuTu V11 Performance Benchmark for Flagship Phones
  9. Luno Pay Partners Scan to Pay to Support Crypto Payments at 700,000 Retail Outlets in South Africa
  10. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Said to Be Equipped With Frame Made From Titanium and Aluminium
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »