Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 are set to be unveiled in China next week. The company will also launch its upcoming Magic Pad 3, Magic Pad 3 Pro, Watch 5 Pro, and Earbuds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) headset, along with the smartphones. The Honor Magic 8 series is confirmed to run MagicOS 10 out of the box. The Pro model will be available to customers in four distinct colourways. Moreover, the standard Magic Pad 3 will also be offered in four shades, sporting a 12.5-inch screen. On the other hand, the Honor Watch 5 Pro will feature a circular dial. It will support sleep monitoring and other health tracking features.

The Chinese tech firm has announced that the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 will launch in China on October 15. The handsets will run MagicOS 10 out of the box. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the Honor Magic 8 series will feature a quad-rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

In a post on Weibo, the company confirmed that the Honor Magic 8 Pro will be offered in four colour options: Rising Sun, Velvety Black, Azure Blue, and Snowy White (translated from Chinese). The handset appears with a top-centred circular rear camera module along with a flat back panel. The Honor branding will be placed on the bottom-centre of the phone. Moreover, the volume controls and power button will be placed on the right side of the phone, along with a new unidentified button.

Honor Magic 8 Pro will carry a circular rear camera module

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Apart from the two smartphones, the Honor Magic Pad 3, Magic Pad 3 Pro, Watch 5 Pro, and Earbuds 4 TWS will also be launched in China on the same date.

While the standard Honor Magic Pad 3 will carry a single rear camera setup, the Pro model is shown with a dual rear camera unit. The Magic Pad 3 Pro will also be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will feature a quad speaker setup and a USB Type-C port. The standard and Pro variants will sport 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch displays.

The Honor Magic Pad 3 will be available in Relaxing Green Pine, Lucky Purple (translated from Chinese), black, and white colourways. Both tablets will run an unspecified version of MagicOS, while also featuring a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools.

Coming to the wearables, the Honor Watch 5 Pro will sport a circular dial, a crown, and a navigation button. It will support sleep apnoea detection, Sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, along with other health tracking features. It will come with a green watch strap, too. Lastly, the Honor Earbuds 4 TWS, with a USB Type-C port, will be offered in black and gold colourways.

