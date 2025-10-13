Following the iPhone 17 launch, Apple is gearing up to refresh its other product categories. As per a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce three new products as soon as this week. Among the expected announcements may be a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M5 chipset. The same processor is also reported to make its way to the upcoming iPad Pro. Meanwhile, an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro is also said to be on the cards, although it will be more of an incremental upgrade than a true successor.

Apple Products Launching This Week

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about the upcoming Apple products. The journalist claims that the tech giant will announce three new products this week, but they will be launched online instead of a dedicated live event. If this turns out to be accurate, then we can expect Apple to simply post press releases of the new product launches on its newsroom and make the announcement via its social media handles.

We previously expected the launch event to take place between October 28–30, but Apple seems to have shifted back to its pre-2023 launch timeline for its upcoming product launches.

As per Gurman, the iPad Pro (2025) is likely to be one of the main products launched by the company at its October event. However, the purported tablet may only see incremental upgrades rather than any major changes.

Reports suggest it will have an upgraded M5 chipset and a new portrait-facing selfie camera, which could join the landscape camera on the current model. However, the same was not visible on the model that was recently leaked in videos coming out of Russia. The M5 chip is said to result in 12 percent faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36 percent faster GPU performance compared to the current M4-powered model.

The second product that is on the cards could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Like the iPad Pro (2025), it is also expected to see an upgrade only in terms of the chipset. The laptop could feature Apple's latest M5 SoC.

We previously expected Apple to launch as many as five new products during its Fall event, but only three of them are now likely to see the light of day.

Gurman said that Apple will also launch an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro during its Fall event. However, it is not expected to be the Vision Pro 2, but an incremental update instead. Among the changes could be an M5 chipset. Reports also indicate the inclusion of a “Dual Knit Band" head strap.

Do note that the aforementioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with scepticism. We can expect more details to surface if and when Apple decides to launch its new products.