Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple to Reportedly Launch 14 inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’

Apple to Reportedly Launch 14-inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’

Apple's upcoming iPad and MacBook models are only expected to offer incremental upgrades.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 October 2025 09:42 IST
Apple to Reportedly Launch 14-inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’

The iPad Pro is reported to come with a new M5 chipset this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's October event could take place this week, as per a journalist
  • The upcoming iPad Pro (2025) could also feature Apple’s new M5 chip
  • An updated Apple Vision Pro may launch with minor hardware improvements
Advertisement

Following the iPhone 17 launch, Apple is gearing up to refresh its other product categories. As per a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce three new products as soon as this week. Among the expected announcements may be a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M5 chipset. The same processor is also reported to make its way to the upcoming iPad Pro. Meanwhile, an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro is also said to be on the cards, although it will be more of an incremental upgrade than a true successor.

Apple Products Launching This Week

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about the upcoming Apple products. The journalist claims that the tech giant will announce three new products this week, but they will be launched online instead of a dedicated live event. If this turns out to be accurate, then we can expect Apple to simply post press releases of the new product launches on its newsroom and make the announcement via its social media handles.

We previously expected the launch event to take place between October 28–30, but Apple seems to have shifted back to its pre-2023 launch timeline for its upcoming product launches.

As per Gurman, the iPad Pro (2025) is likely to be one of the main products launched by the company at its October event. However, the purported tablet may only see incremental upgrades rather than any major changes.

Reports suggest it will have an upgraded M5 chipset and a new portrait-facing selfie camera, which could join the landscape camera on the current model. However, the same was not visible on the model that was recently leaked in videos coming out of Russia. The M5 chip is said to result in 12 percent faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36 percent faster GPU performance compared to the current M4-powered model.

The second product that is on the cards could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Like the iPad Pro (2025), it is also expected to see an upgrade only in terms of the chipset. The laptop could feature Apple's latest M5 SoC.

We previously expected Apple to launch as many as five new products during its Fall event, but only three of them are now likely to see the light of day.

Gurman said that Apple will also launch an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro during its Fall event. However, it is not expected to be the Vision Pro 2, but an incremental update instead. Among the changes could be an M5 chipset. Reports also indicate the inclusion of a “Dual Knit Band" head strap.

Do note that the aforementioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be read with scepticism. We can expect more details to surface if and when Apple decides to launch its new products.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, M5 iPad Pro, iPad Pro M5, 14 inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Vision Pro, apple october event
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Zeiss Camera Details and More
Still Ignoring That Windows 11 Upgrade? You Might Be Ignoring Future

Related Stories

Apple to Reportedly Launch 14-inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals, Offers on Samsung Smartphones
  3. Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
  4. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  5. Oppo Unveils Professional Imaging Kit for Find X9 Pro Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset
  2. Oppo Unveils Find X9 Pro’s Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Reportedly Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5 and Next-Gen H3 Chip
  4. Apple to Reportedly Launch 14-inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’
  5. Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Zeiss Camera Details and More
  6. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS May Originate from Milky Way’s Hidden Frontier, New Study Suggests
  7. ESA’s ExoMars Orbiter Captures Closest Images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  8. Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
  9. Engineers Develop Predictive Battery Tool to End Range Anxiety for Electric Vehicle Drivers
  10. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »