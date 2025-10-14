Technology News
Microsoft Ends Windows 10 Support Today: Here are Five Things to Know

Microsoft released Windows 10 in July 2015 across 190 countries.

Updated: 14 October 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 is offered as a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs

Highlights
  • Windows 10 will stop receiving new updates after October 14, 2025
  • Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 can be used even after 2028
  • The ESU programme offers free security updates until October 2026
Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 today (October 14), a decade after the operating system (OS) was first introduced to the public. But what does this mean for you? Systems that are running the OS will not receive any new updates once the declared end-of-life period is reached. While your PC will continue to function normally, it will not be eligible for any new security updates, leaving it susceptible to newly discovered cyberthreats. In recent months, the Redmond-based tech giant has been actively pushing individuals, as well as businesses, to upgrade to Windows 11 and enjoy all of the latest features.

With the sun finally setting on Windows 10, here are five things you need to know about what's next for your PC:

  1. Basic Features Will Continue to Work - Even though Microsoft is pulling software support for Windows 10, your PC will not come to a grinding halt immediately after. It will continue to retain the same functionality, albeit without any monthly security updates. That means you'll still be able to work, watch, and play on your machine even after today, until the applications stop supporting the OS.
  2. Risk of Threat Increases - While the PC will function, it will be more susceptible to cyber threats, especially the new ones that could wreak havoc, in the absence of the latest security patches. There could also be instances where new vulnerabilities are found in the existing Windows 10 code, but they will remain unpatched. The very basic thing to do here is to ensure that you have good anti-malware and anti-virus software installed as a layer of extra security.
  3. Windows 11 Upgrade is Free - A good thing here is that the upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 is completely free of charge, if your PC meets the minimum hardware requirements and is running the latest version of Windows 10. There are good chances that a majority of the software and accessories that worked with Windows 10 will continue to function on Windows 11. The latest OS will also add new productivity features and functionality, along with a host of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
  4. What If You Can't Upgrade - For those for whom migration isn't possible due to older or incompatible hardware, there are two options to go for: buy a new Windows 11 PC or enrol in the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme. The former is a more expensive affair, but it will also result in you owning the latest hardware, which will receive support for years to come. Meanwhile, the latter can incur small charges or could even be free of cost, depending on the upgrade option you choose.
  5. Microsoft 365 Apps Will Continue to Receive Updates - Microsoft says its 365 suite of apps will continue to receive updates even after the company drops support for the older version of its desktop operating system. These will be available via the company's standard update channels and end on October 10, 2028 — which is three years from now. The company says that this extension is to help maintain security while users transition to Windows 11.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11

As per Microsoft, users with eligible PCs can upgrade to Windows 11 at any time, without any charge. To ensure that your PC is compatible, the company offers a PC health app that checks for the minimum requirements by analysing the PC specifications and informs you if there is a possible option to upgrade.

In case it meets the criteria, you need to:

  1. Navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.
  2. Next, select the Check for updates option.
  3. If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install Windows 11 will appear.
  4. Click on Download and install and accept the terms and conditions to get the latest version of Windows 11.

There are two alternate methods as well. First, you can get it by using Microsoft's Installation Assistant. You simply need to download the Installation Assistant from the company's website, run it, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Alternatively, Microsoft also provides an option to create a bootable USB drive or DVD from its Windows 11 software page. You can also create a Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) that will be available on a bootable installation media, such as a USB flash drive or an SSD, to help you install the new Windows version on your machine.

How to Sign Up for Windows 10 ESU Programme

In case you do not want the Microsoft 11 upgrade and wish to continue running Windows 10, there's a way to do this, while also receiving the latest security updates for at least one year. This is possible because of Microsoft's Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU), which runs through 2026.

There are three ways to enrol in the Windows 10 ESU programme: Using Windows Backup (Free), redeeming Microsoft Reward Points, or paying a $30 fee (roughly Rs. 2,660). Here's how to sign up:

  1. Navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. You'll see a link to enrol your device in ESU if it is eligible. Click Enrol Now.
  2. Sign in with your Microsoft account.
  3. Choose the enrolment method. You can either back up settings to OneDrive, redeem Microsoft Rewards, or pay the $30 (roughly Rs. 2,660) fee as a one-time payment.
  4. Once completed, your PC will be eligible for Windows 10 ESU updates through October 13, 2026.

The Windows 10 ESU programme began rolling out earlier this year and should be visible on all PCs running Windows 10. You can read more about it here.

The easiest option, however, is to purchase a new PC altogether. If this is something on your wishlist, then it is a great time to do so if you're in India, keeping in mind the ongoing festive sales. You can check out top deals on best-selling laptops, offers on premium ultrabooks, top offers on all-in-one PCs, and more.

Comments

