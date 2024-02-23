Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2024 12:55 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is offered in black, blue and green colourways

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro sports a 12.4-inch 144Hz 6K LCD screen
  • The tablet ships with Xiaomi's new HyperOS
  • The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro supports 120W wired fast charging
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro was launched in China on Thursday, February 22 alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The tablet joins the Xiaomi Pad 6 lineup, which includes the Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max models. The newly launched Pad 6S Pro comes with a 12.4-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, and dual rear cameras. The tablet supports accessories like the smart touch keyboard and stylus. It is available in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. 

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro price

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,400) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB option is listed at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,800). The tablet is offered in black, blue, and green colour options. 

Smart Touch Keyboard and the Xiaomi Focus Stylus can be bought additionally at CNY 649 (roughly Rs. 7,500) and CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,700), respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro has a 12.4-inch 6K (3,048 x 2,032 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness level, 16:10 aspect ratio, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The tablet runs on Xiaomi's new HyperOS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with support for 4K video recording. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel OV32C sensor with support for up to 1080p video recording.

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support alongside four microphones. The tablet also supports Dolby Vision technology.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C support. Weighing 590g, the tablet measures 278.70mm x 191.58mm x 6.26mm in size.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Resolution 3048x2032 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro launch, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro price, Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro specifications, Xiaomi Pad 6 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Instagram Creator Marketplace Expands to India; Meta Tests AI-Powered Creator Recommendations
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
