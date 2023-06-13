Technology News

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

OnePlus Nord 3 5G could launch in a black and a light green colour variants

  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G could feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The phone is likely to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset has been rumoured to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch soon. The model is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, released in China in March this year. The Ace 2V came with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It features a triple rear camera unit that is equipped with 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The upcoming Nord 3 handset has also been rumoured to carry similar specifications and features. Now, a report has leaked the supposed marketing images of the handset ahead of launch.

A report by German publication Winfuture.de has leaked several marketing image renders of the purported OnePlus Nord 3 5G handset. The phone is seen in two colour variants - black and light green. The top left corner of the back panel is seen with two circular vertically placed camera modules with one sensor inside the top module and two other sensors are housed in the second module. Two rear LED flash units are seen placed alongside the camera units. A centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display is also present, expected to house the front camera sensor.

Moreover, a microphone, an IR blaster, and a speaker are seen on the top edge of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The bottom edge appears to house the SIM slot, a second microphone, a USB Type-C port, and another speaker grille. The left edge of the handset is seen with the volume rocker, while the power button and the alert slider are seen on the right edge.

Previously, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G has been tipped to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the OnePlus Ace 2V, the upcoming Nord phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to boot Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Nord 3 has been reported to feature a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Nord 3 handset is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone is expected to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000 in India, and should be available in either 12GB or 16GB RAM variants with an inbuilt storage of up to 256GB. 

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus
