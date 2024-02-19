Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Confirmed to Launch on February 22; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is confirmed to come with a 12.4-inch LCD screen

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is set to be unveiled soon in China. The design and some key features of the upcoming tablet have been officially revealed by the company. It shares a similar design language to the other models in the Xiaomi Pad 6 lineup, which include the Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. Notably, only the base variant of the series has been introduced in the Indian market. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed if the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro will eventually see an India launch.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro will be launched in China on February 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company also revealed that the tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and run on Xiaomi's new HyperOS out-of-the-box. In the images shared by Xiaomi, the tablet is shown to support a magnetic keyboard and stylus.xiaomi pad 6s pro launch date weibo xiaomi tablet inline 1 pad6spro

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is also confirmed to sport a 12.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 3K, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The tablet will support 120W wired fast charging and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. More details about it may be revealed closer to the launch date.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is likely to come with support for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It may also carry a 10,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. 

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is said to succeed the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which was launched in China priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is also available in configurations of 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB, priced respectively at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Notably, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800 x 2,880 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The tablet ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
