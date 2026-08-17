Ira Duo Pro 5G First Impressions

Wishtel is an Indian homegrown brand that has been manufacturing tablets and 2-in-1 personal computing solutions for a while. Recently, the company launched its flagship Ira Duo Pro 5G 2-in-1 PC in India. The tablet attempts to serve as an alternative to a conventional laptop, packing everything in a relatively thin body. While this idea is neither novel nor innovative, the 2-in-1 PC operates in a sweet spot between a powerful flagship and a do-it-all mid-range tablet.

The Ira Duo Pro 5G currently retails in India at under Rs. 45,000, available via Amazon. For its price, the unboxing experience is quite inferior to other tablets in this range. Inside the retail box, the tech firm ships a charging adapter, a USB-to-HDMI cable, a folio case with a keyboard, a USB Type-C port, and a pair of wired earphones. It packs all the essential things you might need with your tablet to immediately turn it into a workstation.

Ira Duo Pro 5G ships with a keyboard

However, I would like to point out that the company also offers an optional stylus, which you will have to pay extra for. First, let us talk about the detachable keyboard. The pogo pins are placed under the tablet, which slips into the folio case and instantly connects to the keyboard. This makes it extremely convenient to get started, offering a hassle-free initial experience.

The keyboard also includes all the essential buttons you typically find on a laptop, plus a few shortcut keys. The keyboard gets the same leather-like, textured finish as the folio case, offering a consistent in-hand feel. In my initial use, I found the keys to be poor quality. Each key press feels soggy and not as reassuring. The same goes for the integrated touchpad, which is hard to press, making it less confidence-inducing than I would have liked.

Ira Duo Pro 5G's keyboard features multiple shortcut keys

Also, the back of the folio case is hard plastic. I would have appreciated a cloth lining inside, which is known to offer better protection to tablets against scratches. Meanwhile, the textured, leather-like finish itself catches dirt quite easily. Hence, you will have to be really careful while using it. On its own, the folio case, with the keyboard, is really heavy.

Coming to the Ira Duo Pro 5G, the tablet looks well put together. In terms of design, it looks premium, and that translates well into its in-hand feel. The first thing you will notice is the tablet's large 12-inch Full-HD (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD touchscreen. In my initial use, I found the screen adequately bright and vibrant. It looks sharp, too. However, the panel quality seems slightly inferior to its competitors.

Ira Duo Pro 5G ships with a textured folio case

The rear panel of the Ira Duo Pro 5G is divided into two sections. The bottom 70 per cent of the rear panel is finished in metal, which makes it feel quite premium. Meanwhile, the top section is plastic, which rarely comes into contact with your hands. The power button and volume controls are on top, making them easy to press.

Meanwhile, two cutouts have been placed on the bottom of the tablet, on either side of the pogo pins, for the loudspeakers. The speaker cutouts also appear on the right and left sides of the tablet to offer a more well-rounded audio experience.

Ira Duo Pro 5G features a 13-megapixel rear camera

The Ira Duo Pro 5G is powered by an unspecified Unisoc chipset, featuring eight cores and delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. From the first impression, the tablet seems quite underpowered for its price. It also ships with Android 16. The Ira Duo Pro 5G has a 10,000mAh battery, which should be enough for a 12-inch tablet.

Ira Duo Pro 5G is quite thin and light, but feels heavy with the folio case on.

On top of that, the Ira Duo Pro 5G has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The 8-megapixel front-facing shooter may be enough for daily meetings, supporting up to 1080p video recording.

Currently retailing in India at Rs. 44,952 via Amazon, the Ira Duo Pro 5G initially shows all the signs of offering all that is needed to suffice your daily work needs. However, whether it can replace your work laptop or PC can only be said with conviction after long-term usage, which you should stay tuned to read about.