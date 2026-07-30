Apart from traditional desktops and laptops, just about every other form factor powered by Windows has, at some point, seen its fall from grace. We had the Windows phones from Nokia, Windows RT-powered devices, Windows UMPCs, and even some rather strange attempts at making foldables work with Microsoft's operating system. Windows tablets, similarly, have also been in a strange spot. Although Microsoft's Surface lineup proved years ago that the idea works, the truth is an iPad is still the obvious answer for most if you want something genuinely tablet-like. Asus wants to change that equation with the new ProArt PZ14.

The price of the Asus ProArt PZ14 in India is set at Rs. 2,69,990. At such a hefty price tag, can a Windows tablet finally make sense, or should some things be better left as laptops? Here's our review.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Design and Build: A Tablet First

Dimensions – 320.6 x 206.5 x 9mm

Weight – 0.79kg

Colour – Nano Black

Durability – MIL-STD-810H, IP52

Asus classifies the PZ14 as a 2-in-1, but it isn't entirely accurate. Most convertible laptops are, well, laptops first. You get a permanently attached keyboard, and the display folds backwards when you want a tablet. Asus, however, has taken the opposite approach with the Asus PZ14. This is a tablet first, and the keyboard happens to come along for the ride. And it is this distinction that becomes immediately obvious.

The tablet measures 9mm in thickness and weighs around 790g, making it very easy and convenient to carry around. It feels as light as any other 14-inch ultra-light-weight notebook on the market. But does not mean the brand has compromised on the build. On the contrary, the aluminium chassis feels rigid and reassuring.

The Asus ProArt PZ14 has an understated appearance, and it looks fantastic. Although there isn't much to be noticed on the rear panel apart from the subtle ProArt branding, its dark Nano Black finish lends it an industrial character. Very ProArt. Very understated. And no unnecessary RGB or giant logos shouting at you.

Unlike most convertible laptops that are permanently attached to a keyboard, Asus's tablet-first offering is bundled with a detachable stand cover that magnetically snaps onto the rear. You can prop the tablet at different angles, and it works brilliantly, as long as you're on a desk. But since there's no hinge between the tablet and the keyboard, travelling with it is difficult (more on this later). But for creators and general media consumption, it is a brilliant form factor. I frequently found myself removing the keyboard altogether and simply using the PZ14 as a giant screen while watching YouTube or Netflix.

On the durability front, the Asus PZ14 comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H durability certification. We're obviously not suggesting you take a 2.7 lakh laptop to a day out at the pool, but having some on-paper protection is nonetheless reassuring.

Port selection, meanwhile, is far from generous. You get two USB 4.0 Type-C ports and… that's it. There's no HDMI, USB Type-A, or 3.5mm headphone jack, and thus, dongle life awaits.

There is indeed a full-sized SD card reader, which is something photographers will genuinely appreciate.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Display: Absolutely Gorgeous

Display and Resolution – 14-inch Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen, 2,880 x 1,800 pixels

Refresh Rate – 144Hz

Peak Brightness – 1,000 nits (HDR)

If reading about the design of the Asus PZ14 left you confused about whether it is really meant for you, then this is the part where it should start making a lot more sense. The 14-inch Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display on the laptop is stunning. It has a 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

During my time with the device, colours looked punchy but not cartoonishly saturated, black levels were deep, contrast was excellent, and text looked pin-sharp. In fact, the laptop offers exceptional professional colour accuracy. Asus claims a Delta E colour accuracy of less than 1 and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, while the panel is also certified by Pantone.

I spent a considerable amount of time binge-watching 4K films on this tablet. And while it isn't exactly what a ProArt device is built for, the screen encourages you to do so. Netflix looks fantastic. YouTube looks fantastic. Even Google Docs and Sheets somehow look better than on my usual daily driver.

The 144Hz refresh rate is another highlight. Scrolling through webpages and moving around Windows feels fluid.

However, as is the case with most OLED panels, its glossy nature results in a predictable weakness: reflections. Put a bright light behind yourself, and the screen becomes considerably harder to see. Even ceiling lights in the office caused enough reflection, forcing me to adjust the angle of the kickstand. While this issue isn't exactly unique to the PZ14, it is worth keeping in mind if your workflow involves working in overhead-lit environments or even outdoors.

The Asus Pen 3.0, however, is the icing on the cake. The company claims it supports 4,096 pressure levels. The pen also magnetically attaches to the tablet for charging. I'm not a creator, but the stylus response was quick. Writing directly on the OLED screen feels natural enough, and I found myself reaching for the stylus far more often than I initially expected.

Artists will obviously extract far more value from it than I did.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Keyboard, Trackpad and Speakers: The Compromise

Keyboard – Detachable Bluetooth keyboard

Trackpad – Integrated precision touchpad

Cameras – 8-megapixel IR front, 13-megapixel rear

Audio – Stereo speakers

Here comes the catch. The detachable keyboard of the Asus PZ14 can magnetically connect to the tablet, while also communicating over Bluetooth if you want to use it detached. This means you can completely separate it from the tablet and continue typing, which is genuinely useful. On a desk, it works reasonably well. It took me some time to adjust as the keys have slightly less spacing compared to a traditional keyboard on a 13-inch laptop. But once I got used to it, I was typing close to my usual speed, largely thanks to the decent key travel.

However, things begin to fall apart as soon as you place the Asus PZ14 on your laptop. Not literally, thankfully. The combination of a rear kickstand and thin keyboard requires much more space than a traditional laptop. The entire arrangement also feels unstable when you're sitting on a sofa or travelling. I tried working on the laptop while commuting to work in a cab, but struggled to do so, despite using the front passenger seat as back support for the screen.

My workday involves writing thousands of words, and so the keyboard isn't an accessory, but an extension of the laptop. It is basically the entire job. If you are an illustrator or photographer who primarily interacts with the device while completely stationary, you may feel completely differently. However, those with a hybrid work environment that requires them to travel may struggle with it at times.

The trackpad is nothing exceptional. It just works. It isn't particularly large and often required a firmer click than I would have preferred.

On the optics front, Asus has included an 8-megapixel IR camera at the front, while there's also a 13-megapixel shooter at the rear. The front camera is decent for video calls and supports Windows Hello authentication, although the feature is still not ideal for low-lit environments. The rear camera is just about decent, although it is unlikely you will walk around taking photos with a 14-inch Windows tablet.

Speakers are decent. They get sufficiently loud for YouTube, music, and video calls. But as is the case with most laptops, there is only a slight low-end punch.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Performance and Software: ARM Has Come a Long Way

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100

Graphics – Qualcomm Adreno X2-90

Memory and Storage – 32GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (Storage)

Performance is where things become interesting, largely due to the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip. Our review unit has the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 SoC, paired with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. There's also an Adreno X2-90 integrated GPU and a Hexagon NPU, which is claimed to be capable of up to 80 TOPS of AI performance.

With top-notch hardware offered by Asus, the day-to-day performance of the tablet is excellent. I ran an unhealthy number of Chrome tabs, along with WhatsApp, Slack, Google Docs, and Outlook, along with YouTube Music in the background. During most instances, the Asus PZ14 was able to handle such high-volume multitasking without breaking a sweat.

Now, Windows on ARM has long been infamous for its incompatibility issues. The PZ14, however, is a clear example that shows such machines have come a long way. I ran Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Photoshop for a couple of hours at a stretch, and both apps ran very well. While I did notice some hiccups with DaVinci Resolve, it seemed to go away following an update. Artists and creators can be assured that compatibility headaches associated with earlier ARM PCs have now become a thing of the past.

There are still limitations, though. Gaming is where the tablet tends to struggle, especially in titles that aren't fully ARM-compatible. And while 1TB of SSD storage may feel generous at first, a device that caters to creators is bound to chew through the 1TB capacity surprisingly quickly, without any option of upgradation.

The Asus PZ14 manages to deal with thermals fairly well. However, I did notice the fan becoming audibly loud on a couple of occasions. This was most evident when rendering heavy projects in creative apps. This is, perhaps, a trade-off for packing in top-notch specs in a chassis that is barely thicker than a conventional tablet.

On the software front, Asus has bundled its usual collection of ProArt software, including Creator Hub and StoryCube. The former essentially serves as the tablet's command centre. You can switch between performance profiles, tweak display settings, and adjust other system parameters. The latter, meanwhile, caters more towards photographers and videographers. It essentially leverages artificial intelligence to organise and categorise media on your tablet.

The 80 TOPS NPU also powers Microsoft Copilot+ features. Now, I must admit that I find most onboard AI features simply conveniences, instead of reasons to buy a laptop. They, however, work as advertised, except for the Recall feature, which I intentionally kept turned off.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Battery Life: Gets Through the Day

Battery – 75Wh

Charging – 65W USB Type-C

Windows laptops have come a long way from the painstaking Intel and AMD-powered machines that barely last three hours. This is, in no small part, thanks to Qualcomm's ARM chips, which have been generally excellent when it comes to efficiency. The Snapdragon X2 Elite on the Asus ProArt PZ14, meanwhile, takes things even further.

In the normal day-to-day usage that I previously mentioned, the laptop lasted for about 11 hours before demanding a top-up. The ProArt PZ14 is a 2-in-1 offering that will last you the entire day for typical workloads. The standby battery drain is also appreciable, with the device losing only a couple of percentage points of charge when thrown in my backpack for several hours.

You get a 65W USB Type-C charger with the Asus ProArt PZ14, which juices up the laptop from around 20 percent to 100 percent in about 40 minutes.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Verdict

The Asus ProArt PZ14 is a strange machine, and writing its verdict isn't easy because it is now a simple yes or no. So, let me try; perhaps that is also the reason why I like it. If you judge it purely as a Rs. 2,69,990 laptop, there are better options. A traditional premium Windows ultrabook will give you a better keyboard and more ports, while Apple's MacBook Pro lineup is impossible to ignore at this price.

However, the underlying point is that the Asus PZ14 does not want to replace those machines. Instead, it is a tablet that runs full-fat Windows, and becomes far more compelling when viewed through that lens. The display is exceptional, the stylus is useful, performance is impressive, and you get enough battery life to last an entire day. The keyboard, however, is its Achilles' heel, and the detachable setup will get annoying if you're always on the go.

For a very specific audience of photographers, illustrators, designers, and other creators who spend more time drawing, reviewing, or editing than typing, the Asus PZ14 makes sense in a way few Windows laptops do.

It is expensive. It is niche. But if the shoe fits, the ProArt PZ14 wears it remarkably well.