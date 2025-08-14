Amazon could be working on a new e-reader with a colour display, a Reddit user has revealed. Said to be under development since June 2024, an alleged prototype of the e-reader has appeared online, showing the design of the rumoured tablet. Additionally, the author of the post has also revealed a few details about the e-reader's screen and pricing. It is said to sport a smaller display than the Amazon Kindle (2022), which comes with a monochrome e-Ink screen. Moreover, it could be more affordable than the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition in select markets.

Amazon Petit Color Pricing, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on the social media platform, a Reddit user has shared images of the alleged prototype of a new Amazon Kindle with a colour display. Unfortunately, the user shared scant details about the specifications and possible pricing of the rumoured tablet. But the user did disclose that the e-reader would be priced lower than the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. Debuted in October 2024, the e-reader was priced at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 24,528) in the US at launch. Since the tech giant only sells its Paperwhite variant in India, there's a high possibility that the rumoured e-reader might launch in India.

In one of the images, the name Kindle Petit Color shows up. However, the Reddit user stated that this particular moniker has yet to be finalised by the company. The e-reader appears with thick bezels, similar to the Kindle (2022). Moreover, the alleged Kindle Petit Color will sport a smaller display than the standard variant. The Kindle (2022) comes with a monochrome e-Ink display, but Kindle Petit Color is rumoured to feature an e-Ink colour screen. The battery percentage and Wi-Fi signal indicator appear in light blue in the top right corner.

For context, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition ships with a light guide with nitride LEDs, which are claimed to deliver paper-like colours. It features an oxide backplane with custom waveforms, ensuring fast performance and higher contrast on colour and monochrome (black and white) content. The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition users, as per their preference, can either use the standard or vibrant colour styles. The e-reader is also claimed to be waterproof, while offering up to eight weeks of battery life.

However, the latest addition to Amazon's e-reader lineup is the Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen), which was launched in April. It features a 7-inch display with a 1,264x1,680 pixel resolution and a 300ppi pixel density. It is powered by a dual-core processor, which is claimed to offer 25 percent faster page turns.