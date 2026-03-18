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Jio Reportedly Offers Free Incoming SMS Over VoWiFi Without Roaming Pack for International Travellers

The feature is said to operate independently of local foreign SIM cards or partner roaming networks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 March 2026 09:47 IST
Jio Reportedly Offers Free Incoming SMS Over VoWiFi Without Roaming Pack for International Travellers

The facility does not require an active roaming pack

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Highlights
  • The feature reportedly works when connected to Wi-Fi with VoWiFi enabled
  • The feature works when connected to Wi-Fi with VoWiFi enabled
  • Users must have an active base plan and VoWiFi-supported device
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Reliance Jio is said to have announced a new benefit for international travellers. According to a report, the telecom service provider (TSP) now offers free incoming SMS support over Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) at no additional cost. Users can reportedly receive important messages abroad without requiring an active international roaming (IR) pack. The move is aimed at helping users stay connected while abroad without incurring additional roaming charges, especially for receiving important messages like OTPs and banking alerts.

Free Incoming SMS Over VoWiFi

According to a FoneArena report, Jio users can receive incoming SMS messages at no additional cost while travelling internationally. This service reportedly works as long as they are connected to a Wi-Fi network and have Wi-Fi calling enabled on their smartphone. The report mentions that this facility operates entirely independent of an international roaming pack.

This reportedly means users can avoid extra roaming charges or having to activate an international pack typically associated with receiving messages abroad. In theory, the feature can prove to be particularly useful when receiving time-sensitive messages such as one-time passwords, banking notifications, transactional messages, and service verification messages. Such messages may be essential when trying to log in to accounts, complete transactions, or access secure services, and missing them when abroad can be inconvenient.

The feature is said to operate independently of local foreign SIM cards or partner roaming networks. Instead, SMS messages are securely routed over the connected Wi-Fi network, promising reliability and privacy, according to the report.

To use the facility, consumers can reportedly connect their smartphone to a Wi-Fi network while abroad and enable Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) in their device settings. It does not require any special activation from the telecom operator. Once enabled, incoming SMS messages will reportedly begin to arrive over the Wi-Fi connection.

However, they must have an active Jio domestic base recharge plan, a handset that supports Wi-Fi calling, and access to a stable internet connection, such as at hotels, airports, cafes, or office networks.

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Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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