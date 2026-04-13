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Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones

The new Bob World Lite app will come preloaded on select Jio feature phones.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 16:34 IST
Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones

Photo Credit: X/ Reliance Industries

Bob World Lite app is available via JioStore

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Highlights
  • JioPhone Prima 4G handsets are the first to get the new app
  • Bob World Lite will allow customers to send money from their phones
  • The new app is “specifically” designed for feature phones
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Bank of Baroda and Jio have announced a new partnership, under which the two entities have launched a new “Lite” version of the bank's mobile banking platform. Dubbed Bob World Lite, the new app focuses on bringing digital banking facilities “specifically” to feature phone users, potentially increasing its user base. While the existing Bank of Baroda customers will be able to use the app, it will also support the onboarding of customers of other financial institutions. The JioPhone Prima 4G is the first series to get the new Bob World Lite app. However, future feature handsets from the OEM will ship with the app pre-installed.

Bob World Lite App Features Include UPI Scan & Pay

The bank announced on Monday that it partnered with Jio to introduce a new digital banking platform called Bob World Lite, which has been “specifically” designed for feature phones. The new platform will allow Bank of Baroda customers to use various digital banking services from their handsets, with which the two aim to bring the banking facilities to “millions” across India, especially in semi-urban and rural sectors.

The new Bob World Lite app will first be available on the JioPhone Prima 4G models. Existing users can download the app from the JioStore. However, the Indian smartphone maker plans to preload the mobile banking app on its future feature phones, too, which will be placed directly on the handset's home screen.

On top of this, the Bob World Lite app will allow users to access UPI-enabled “Scan & Pay”, transfer money, pay and manage bills, pay for prepaid recharge packs, and manage profiles from their handsets. However, the company plans to bring more features to the platform in the future.

Moreover, the new digital banking app is available for existing Bank of Baroda customers. However, customers of other banks will also be able to access Bob World Lite features by enrolling themselves via a self-onboarding procedure.

The “Lite” version of the Bob World Lite app takes advantage of a “lightweight, low-bandwidth architecture”, which can be used through keypad navigation. The companies also claim that it provides a “secure access” to digital banking facilities that the Bank of Baroda offers.

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Further reading: Jio, Bank of Baroda, Bob World Lite, Bob World Lite App, JioPhone Prima 4G, JioPhone
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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