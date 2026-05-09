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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000. Check out the article to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 May 2026 12:31 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000
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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale brings interesting deals on mobiles
  • Customers can get up to 50 percent off on mobiles under Rs. 30,000
  • Check out the best deals available during the sale
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Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live, and it has brought some of the biggest smartphone discounts we have seen this year, especially in the under Rs. 30,000 price segment. The Amazon sale is live for all, and you can buy your dream mid-range smartphone during the sale period. Whether you are looking for a gaming-centric smartphone or an all-rounder, the e-commerce giant is offering some lucrative discounts and offers on mobiles under Rs. 30,000. This, coupled with instant bank discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and cashback deals, further makes it the best time to upgrade your old mobile phone. That being said, check out the best deals available for smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Offers and Discounts on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon is offering multiple discounts and bundled offers on smartphones during the Great Summer Sale 2026. To start with, customers can get up to 10 percent instant savings with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Apart from this, users can also get no-Cost EMI options on select credit and debit cards. One can also use the Amazon Pay Later feature to get credit up to Rs. 60,000, which you can use to buy your dream mid-range smartphone. Customers can get Motorola Edge 70 Fusion for as low as Rs. 26,329. Moreover, users can also get Nothing Phone 3a for just Rs. 24,999.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000

Check out the best deals on mid-range smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Motorola, Poco, and Nothing:

Mobile Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G Rs. 40,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Rs. 42,499 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 36,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11x 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
realme NARZO Power 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Lava Agni 4 (8GB/256GB) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,749 Buy Now
Vivo T5 Pro Rs. 32,999 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 best deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 best smartphone deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 latest deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon Great Summer Sale
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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