Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live, and it has brought some of the biggest smartphone discounts we have seen this year, especially in the under Rs. 30,000 price segment. The Amazon sale is live for all, and you can buy your dream mid-range smartphone during the sale period. Whether you are looking for a gaming-centric smartphone or an all-rounder, the e-commerce giant is offering some lucrative discounts and offers on mobiles under Rs. 30,000. This, coupled with instant bank discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and cashback deals, further makes it the best time to upgrade your old mobile phone. That being said, check out the best deals available for smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Offers and Discounts on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon is offering multiple discounts and bundled offers on smartphones during the Great Summer Sale 2026. To start with, customers can get up to 10 percent instant savings with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Apart from this, users can also get no-Cost EMI options on select credit and debit cards. One can also use the Amazon Pay Later feature to get credit up to Rs. 60,000, which you can use to buy your dream mid-range smartphone. Customers can get Motorola Edge 70 Fusion for as low as Rs. 26,329. Moreover, users can also get Nothing Phone 3a for just Rs. 24,999.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000

Check out the best deals on mid-range smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Motorola, Poco, and Nothing:

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