Jio Offers Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans for Limited Days: Details

Once recharged, extra benefits shall be credited to the eligible customer’s ‘MyJio’ account immediately.

By ANI | Updated: 5 September 2023 19:44 IST
Jio Offers Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans for Limited Days: Details

The only catch is that the offer period for the recharge is during September 5-30

  • For Rs. 2,999 Jio recharge, users will be entitled to an additional data
  • Extra data will be credited as a data voucher in ‘MyJio' app
  • Users will have to redeem the voucher from the app

As Jio turns seven, the telecom company has come up with some additional benefits for its users in a few select tariff plans. For recharge on Rs. 299 and Rs. 749 Jio plans, users will get an additional data to the tune of 7GB and 14GB, respectively, as special benefits.

For Rs. 2,999 Jio recharge, users will be entitled to an additional 21GB of data along with Rs. 200 off on shopping on AJIO, 20 percent off on Netmeds (upto Rs. 800), Rs. 100 off on Swiggy, and 10 percent off on Reliance Digital, among others offers.

The only catch is that the offer period for the recharge is during September 5-30.

Once recharged, extra benefits shall be credited to the eligible customer's ‘MyJio' account immediately. Extra data will be credited as a data voucher in ‘MyJio' app, and users will have to redeem the voucher from it.

Speaking about Jio's mobile network during the Annual General Meeting held on August 28, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the per-user per month data consumption on its network is 25GB.

On Jio 5G services, he apprised it is now available across 96 percent of census towns and is on track to cover the entire country, as was planned, by December 2023. Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Jio's overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio Recharge Plans
Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

