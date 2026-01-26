BSNL VIP Numbers Explained: What Is It, E-Auction Process, Charges, and More

Like all other private telecom operators in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also lets customers choose VIP or fancy mobile numbers. These are special numbers with attractive digit patterns, and are easy to remember. Some customers consider VIP numbers as a personal preference, but many business owners and entrepreneurs use them for branding. In this article, we offer a clear explanation of the BSNL VIP numbers and guide a customer through the step-by-step process of applying for them.

What Are BSNL VIP Numbers

As mentioned, BSNL VIP numbers are unique mobile numbers with easy-to-remember or special digit combinations. These fancy numbers are available to both BSNL prepaid and postpaid customers across India. Customers can participate in an online e-auction conducted by BSNL to avail themselves. The availability will vary based on the chosen pattern and demand.

Types of BSNL VIP Numbers

VIP numbers come with different patterns, like repeating digits (8888) and numbers in ascending and descending orders. Currently, BSNL has listed fancy numbers like 8300012345 and 8300000022 for prices like Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively. The 8300010001 fancy number is listed for Rs. 8,000, while the 8300081000 is listed for Rs. 5,000.

How to Apply for BSNL VIP Numbers

BSNL conducts auction allowing customers to bid for available VIP or fancy mobile numbers. Here is how you can register.

Go to BSNL's e-auction website and select your telecom circle. Register on the portal by entering your mobile number and e-mail ID. BSNL will send your login details to the given email ID Click on the Login/Register link displayed on the website and enter your mobile number and password. After logging in, you will see VIP/fancy numbers listed for auction Select the numbers you want to bid on Pay the refundable registration amount

Customers are advised to keep the receipt generated for future reference. Also, note down the bidding closing date to ensure you place your bid on time.

After the completion of the e-auction, BSNL selects three participants and sends a PIN to the winner's registered email. Other participants get their registration fee refunded within 10 days. If the highest bidder declines the number, the opportunity will be available for the next highest bidder. The winner is required to complete payment of the bid amount within the given time to activate the VIP number. BSNL proceeds with activation only after the successful verification of documents.

BSNL VIP Numbers: Eligibility and Requirements

Only Indian citizens and companies registered in India with valid identity proofs can participate in the BSNL VIP auction. Participants are required to submit their Certificate of Incorporation along with copies of the Memorandum and Articles of Association. They are also needed to produce the latest acknowledged Income Tax return.

After the auction, the number cannot be ported to another telecom operator for a fixed period. The allotted number comes with standard BSNL voice and data services. The highest bidder is not allowed to sell or transfer the vanity number to someone else.