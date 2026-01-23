Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Seemingly Confirmed by Community Forum

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 January 2026 15:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Seemingly Confirmed by Community Forum

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • A forum post hinted at the launch date of the Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch is tipped for February
  • Retail sales may begin globally around March 11
Samsung is rumoured to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphones, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series, in India and the global markets soon. While the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the handsets, their launch timeline has seemingly been leaked by a community moderator on Samsung's community forum. As per the claim, the Galaxy S26 series, comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models, could be launched in February.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Timeline

X user @Alfaturk16 shared an alleged post from Samsung's community forum, where the moderator effectively confirmed the launch timeline of the Galaxy S26 series. “We'll be able to share some new and improved features with you next month when we unpack the S26,” the post reads.

The suggested timeline corroborates previous leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date. Per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25. Interested customers may be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26 models between February 26 and March 4. The pre-sale period is expected to last from March 5 to March 10.

General availability of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra may begin on March 11. A similar timeline was also suggested by tipster Evan Blass, who claimed that rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching on February 25 were “100% correct”.

If the claims from these tipsters are accurate, then the South Korea-based company would be hosting this year's Galaxy Unpacked event after a month's delay. Samsung usually launches its flagship Galaxy S-series models in March, followed by the introduction of its flagship foldables in July. The tech conglomerate has reportedly changed the launch schedule due to “product lineup adjustment”.

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ was also recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-S947N. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.76GHz, which is expected to be the Exynos 2600 chipset. Its listing hints towards the launch of the Galaxy S26 series being imminent.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
