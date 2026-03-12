Technology News
English Edition
  PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More

PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More

March's Game Catalogue lineup was leaked earlier this week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2026 15:30 IST
PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More

Photo Credit: Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2 released on PC and consoles in 2024

Highlights
  • Persona 5 Royal is the enhanced version of Persona 5
  • PS Plus Game Catalogue titles were leaked this week
  • Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members
Sony has confirmed the PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup for March after it was leaked earlier this week. Game Catalogue will add Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, EA Sports Madden NFL 26, Blasphemous 2, Metal Eden, Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and Astroneer this month. All games will be playable starting March 17.

The PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup was leaked earlier this week, revealing six of the seven games coming to the subscription service in March. Sony also confirmed that fighting title Tekken Dark Resurrection will join PlayStation Plus Deluxe/ Premium as part of the Classics Catalogue collection this month. Here's a closer look at games coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in March:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for March

The most notable addition to Game Catalogue this month is Saber Interactive's third-person shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Sequel to 2011's Space Marine, the game features intense shootouts and hack-and-slash action as players take control of Titus, a lieutenant of the Ultramarines faction in Warhammer lore. Space Marine 2 also supports co-op multiplayer and can be played solo with AI companions, as well.

The other big addition is Persona 5 Royal. This is the enhanced version of Persona 5, the acclaimed RPG from Atlus. The game comes with new characters, new area, and story content. Persona 5 focusses on a group of high school students who can control physical manifestations of their inner psyche, called Personas, which they can then use to fight Shadows. The RPG also comes with a host of social simulation features alongside party-based RPG battles.

p5 royal p5

Persona 5 Royal features turn-based battles
Photo Credit: Atlus/ Sega

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival game set in the dwarf kingdom of Moria in the fictional world of Middle-earth from J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. The game features procedurally generated mines of Moria where players gather precious resources to craft armour, tools, and weapons. Return to Moria also features up to eight-player online co-op.

This month's Game Catalogue lineup also includes sports title EA Sports Madden NFL 26. Released last year, the American football game follows the National Football League (NFL), featuring official teams and players from the league. As in older Madden games, you can take control of a franchise and a coach a team to victory, or you can create your own player at any position and guide them to becoming a superstar.

Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members. Here's the full list of games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue in March:

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
