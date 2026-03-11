Realme P4 Lite was launched in India last month as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's P series. The handset features a 6,300mAh battery, 15W wired charging support, and 4G LTE connectivity. However, the tech firm is now gearing up to bring another variant of the phone, which will support 5G connectivity. Dubbed Realme P4 Lite 5G, the upcoming handset is confirmed to be launched in India soon. A dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform for the Realme phone has been made live to tease its debut, along with its design.

Realme P4 Lite 5G, Design, Specifications (Expected)

A dedicated microsite for an unspecified Realme P4 series phone is now live. While the microsite does not reveal the name of the device, its URL confirms that the upcoming smartphone is going to be marketed as the Realme P4 Lite 5G. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

Realme P4 Lite 5G could be equipped with a triple rear camera unit

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Moreover, the company has teased the design of the handset. It is shown to feature three individually placed cutouts on the rear panel, which might house a triple camera setup on the back. Another cutout appears next to the camera module, which is expected to feature an LED flash. However, other details about the upcoming Realme P4 Lite 5G, including its exact launch date in India, chipset, battery capacity, camera configuration, and pricing, remain under wraps.

The phone is set to be the 5G variant of the Realme P4 Lite, which was launched in India last month, on February 24, at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is currently on sale in the country via Flipkart in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colour options.

To recap, the Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, delivering up to 90Hz of refresh rate and up to 563 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. It ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone features a 13-megapixel single rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,300mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging.

