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eSIM vs Physical SIM in India: What You Need to Know

Both eSIM and a physical SIM essentially do the same job, but how they go about it is quite different.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 August 2026 08:00 IST
eSIM vs Physical SIM in India: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brett Jordan

eSIM vs physical SIM: Here's What You Should Know

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Highlights
  • Physical SIMs remain highly compatible across older smartphones
  • eSIMs offer enhanced security if a smartphone is lost or stolen
  • The choice between SIM types depends on device and user needs
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For decades, getting a mobile connection meant inserting a tiny piece of plastic, a Subscriber Identity Module or simply a SIM, that was provided by your telcom operator inside your phone. Over the years, SIM cards have gotten progressively smaller, with telecom providers trimming unnecessary plastic housing, which has ultimately led to the mass use of what is known as a Nano SIM. The basic idea, however, remained unchanged till the introduction of eSIM technology, which allows your mobile connection to be embedded directly on your device. In India, eSIM adoption has also grown considerably, with all three major telecom operators supporting the technology.

Both eSIM and a physical SIM essentially do the same job, but how they go about it is quite different.

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eSIM and Its Benefits

An eSIM (Embedded SIM) is a digital SIM that is integrated into your smartphone or wearable. Instead of inserting a physical SIM card, your mobile operator remotely provisions your mobile plan over the air. Not only does it save space in a device, as manufacturers do not have to add a tray or slot for a physical SIM and can use that space for something else, but it also enables remote SIM provisioning of any mobile device.

Thus, in situations that may require removing or changing a SIM when moving to a different circle, switching telecom operators, or others, this can be done remotely by the mobile operator.

There are some good benefits of having an eSIM. For starters, if your phone is lost or stolen, someone cannot simply eject the eSIM to disconnect your mobile network. There is also no tiny SIM card that you may lose when switching between devices. An eSIM is especially handy for travellers, as most phones can store multiple eSIM profiles on a single device.

Physical SIM and Its Benefits

A physical SIM is the good old Subscriber Identity Module card that you have been using for years. Although SIM cards have gone through several transformations over the years, from Mini SIM to Micro SIM and eventually Nano SIM, the basic functionality remains the same; put it into the SIM tray of your smartphone, and you're good to go.

To quote Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator, this technology is “old, not obsolete”. The biggest advantage of a physical SIM is its simplicity. In case your phone stops working, for instance, you can simply take it out of Phone A and put it into Phone B. Done. There is no SIM transfer to initiate, no operator-specific activation process.

This is particularly useful for people who regularly switch between phones. And from a perspective of someone who reviews smartphones quite frequently, this convenience is difficult to give up.

Compatibility is another big advantage. A nano SIM can work across a wide range of smartphones, from affordable feature phones and older devices that do not support eSIM to Apple's latest iPhone 17 lineup.

eSIM vs Physical SIM in India

So, which should you choose? For most users who have a compatible smartphone, an eSIM is now a practical replacement for a physical SIM. It provides convenience without physical handling, makes disabling the device's cellular connection more difficult for a thief, and can also be used in smaller gadgets such as smartwatches.

However, a physical SIM is easily transferable and highly dependable when things go sideways with your phone.

There is no clear winner in this debate. Instead, the better choice comes down to your use case, device compatibility, and what you find more convenient.

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Further reading: eSIM, physical SIM, eSIM vs Physical SIM
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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