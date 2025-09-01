Technology News
iPhone 17 Series to Move Away from Physical SIM Slot, Become eSIM Only in International Markets: Report

The US is the only market where Apple currently offers an eSIM-only iPhone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 September 2025 09:06 IST
Apple first removed the physical SIM slot with the iPhone 14 series (pictured) in 2022

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly asks retail staff in the EU to complete eSIM training
  • Reports suggest iPhone 17 models may be eSIM-only in more markets
  • The move could extend beyond Europe to other global markets
The iPhone 17 series is all set to be launched at Apple's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. With less than 10 days remaining till launch, leaks are now surfacing at a rapid pace. According to a recent report, all models in the iPhone 17 series could become eSIM-only in several International markets. While all iPhone variants are eSIM compatible, only the US variants of the iPhone 14 and later models come without a physical SIM tray slot.

eSIM-Only iPhone 17 Models

Citing sources familiar with the matter, MacRumors reported that Apple has mandated retail employees to undergo a training course related to iPhone models with eSIM support. The requirement has reportedly been made at Apple Authorised Resellers in the EU, which includes countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The report adds that Apple retail employees are required to complete their training by Friday (September 5), four days before the Cupertino-based tech giant's “Awe Dropping” event. The training is expected to be available via Apple's SEED app.

This move is likely an indication of the iPhone 17 series going SIM-less in more markets. Apple first removed the physical SIM tray beginning with the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. While subsequent iPhone models have followed a similar pattern, it has been restricted to the smartphones in the US.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to offer a physical SIM slot, along with eSIM support, in other international markets.

eSIM is generally considered to be a more convenient alternative to a physical SIM card. It is said to be a more secure solution, along with instant deactivation. However, there are a few downsides too. The support for eSIM is still limited to premium devices, and if you are someone who switches between phones quite frequently, the process is not a simple as swapping the physical SIM from one handset to another.

Notably, the Apple SEED app is used for training purposes worldwide. Thus, there is a chance that the company's decision to make the iPhone eSIM only could extend beyond the EU.

The latest information corroborates reports from last year, which suggested the removal of the physical SIM slot from the next-generation iPhone models in 2025. But will this move actually come to fruition? We will soon find out at Apple's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9.

Shaurya Tomer
