Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S26 was spotted on the FCC database with FCC ID A3LSMS942U.

Updated: 28 January 2026 16:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series will succeed the Galaxy S25 (above) lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series has passed through the FCC website
  • Galaxy S26 series could provide satellite connectivity through Skylo
  • They are likely to be launched in the coming weeks
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to be launched next month, and we have seen several rumours about the three models expected to make their debut. Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones have been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, revealing a few connectivity details. The listing suggests that the Galaxy S26 series will offer satellite connectivity, Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi 7. All three phones are likely to come with Snapdragon chipsets. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support UWB Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra have been listed on the FCC website (via SamMobile) with FCC ID A3LSMS942U, A3LSMS947U and A3LSMS948U, respectively. They are likely to be the US variants of the phones. The listing suggests that the trio support cellular standards, including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G NR across both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. The listing also indicates the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset in all three phones.

The listing on the FCC database also tells us that the Galaxy S26 trio supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), NFC and Bluetooth connectivity. They also support Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). This suggests that the handsets will provide basic calling and messaging in areas without traditional cellular coverage.

The Galaxy S26 series is likely to provide satellite calling and messaging support through Skylo. This feature could be limited to certain regions. Further FCC filing confirms features like Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and wireless charging (WPT).

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S26 family at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. They are likely to be available for purchase in March. The new lineup is expected to come with built-in magnets. The Ultra variant is said to be available in six different colour options with a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. The vanilla model is said to get a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S26+ is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD screen.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, FCC
Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Are Now Available in These Countries
  2. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Lets You Easily Update Mobile Number, Address
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Will Launch in These Colourways, Storage Options
  4. Google's Most Affordable Gemini Subscription Is Now Available Everywhere
  5. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  6. Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  8. BSNL Launches Bharat Connect Prepaid; Slashes BSNL Superstar Premium Price
  9. The Redmi Turbo 5 Will Be Powered by This New MediaTek Chip
  10. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  2. Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon
  4. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
  5. BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity
  7. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  8. Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  9. New Aadhaar App Full Version Launched in India, Introduces Easy Mobile Number Updation, and More
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 Chipset, Display and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of January 29 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »