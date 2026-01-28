Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to be launched next month, and we have seen several rumours about the three models expected to make their debut. Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones have been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, revealing a few connectivity details. The listing suggests that the Galaxy S26 series will offer satellite connectivity, Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi 7. All three phones are likely to come with Snapdragon chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support UWB Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra have been listed on the FCC website (via SamMobile) with FCC ID A3LSMS942U, A3LSMS947U and A3LSMS948U, respectively. They are likely to be the US variants of the phones. The listing suggests that the trio support cellular standards, including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G NR across both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. The listing also indicates the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset in all three phones.

The listing on the FCC database also tells us that the Galaxy S26 trio supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), NFC and Bluetooth connectivity. They also support Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). This suggests that the handsets will provide basic calling and messaging in areas without traditional cellular coverage.

The Galaxy S26 series is likely to provide satellite calling and messaging support through Skylo. This feature could be limited to certain regions. Further FCC filing confirms features like Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and wireless charging (WPT).

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S26 family at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. They are likely to be available for purchase in March. The new lineup is expected to come with built-in magnets. The Ultra variant is said to be available in six different colour options with a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. The vanilla model is said to get a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S26+ is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD screen.