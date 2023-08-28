Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details

Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details

Reliance Jio AirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, said Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance AGM 2023.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 August 2023 16:17 IST
Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio 5G network covers 96 percent of towns

Highlights
  • The per-user data consumption on Jio's network has surged
  • Jio 5G is present in over 96 percent of the census towns in IndiaJio clai
  • Jio claims it is already leading in 5G adoption in India

Reliance Jio AirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries. Jio's 5G services are "on track" to cover the entire country with the ultra-high-speed network by December 2023, Ambani said on Monday.

Jio customer base has crossed 450 million. Its 5G network covers 96 percent of towns and the company is on track to cover the entire country by December.

"Jio's overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20 percent," he said.

The per-user data consumption on Jio's network has surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month.

Ambani said that Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a Premier Digital Society, and added "we have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire." Jio has been the main catalyst of New India's spectacular digital transformation, he asserted.

"Now our ambitions are even higher — and they go beyond the shores of India, as I shall explain. Let's first discuss Jio True 5G, our pioneering 5G broadband offering. We began our 5G rollout last October. In just nine months, Jio 5G is already present in over 96 per cent of the census towns of our country," Ambani said.

Jio is on track to cover the entire country by December this year.

With over 50 million 5G customers, Jio is already leading in 5G adoption in India, Ambani said.

"And we are the only company with the capacity to smoothly transition our entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital expenditure. With the growing adoption of Jio 5G, we are also seeing an increasing trend of high-ARPU, post-paid customers choosing Jio as their preferred network," Ambani said.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RELIANCE, Mukesh Ambani, Jio AirFiber, Jio 5G, AirFiber Jio, Reliance AGM 2023, Jio Fiber, Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio AirFiber 5G
Realme GT 5 With Up to 24GB of RAM, 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Baldur’s Gate 3 Review: A Critically Successful Dice Roll Into the Colossal Forgotten Realms

Related Stories

Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  2. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  3. Jio AirFiber Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  5. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  8. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  9. Moto G54 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 5 Launch
  10. Nothing OS 2 Now Rolling Out to the Nothing Phone 1: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracking Support Launched in India: Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 2 Update With Improved Home Screen, New App Management Features: Details
  3. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission to Launch From Sriharikota Port on September 2
  4. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India
  5. Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details
  6. Realme GT 5 With Up to 24GB of RAM, 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report
  8. PM Modi Backs Rules for Crypto, Says There’s No Point in Ignoring Technology
  9. iPad Pro Models With M3 Chip, OLED Displays, and Redesigned Magic Keyboard to Arrive in 2024: Mark Gurman
  10. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.