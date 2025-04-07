Reliance Jio in March announced new benefits on select prepaid recharge plans in anticipation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The telecom operator has now extended the date till when the offer can be availed of. With the “Unlimited” offer, customers can enjoy a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar with mobile recharges worth Rs. 299 and above, along with a free trial of Jio AirFiber, its wireless broadband service and JioFiber.

Reliance Jio's Unlimited Offer Extended

According to Jio, its customers can now avail of the “Unlimited” offer till April 15. The offer was introduced on March 17 and its validity was previously limited to mobile recharges done till March 31. The telecom operator says both existing and new Jio customers can recharge with a plan worth Rs. 299 or above and get a complimentary 90-day access to JioHotstar. It will allow 4K streaming on mobile devices as well as TVs.

Jio's unlimited offer can still be availed of on its mobile app and website

Existing Jio users can recharge with the Rs. 299 plan which provides unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. It also includes access to bundled apps such as JioCloud and JioTV. Meanwhile, users wanting to switch to the Jio network can purchase a new SIM with the Rs. 299 or a higher-priced plan to take advantage of the benefits.

They will have to recharge with a plan offering 2GB of data per day or above to enjoy unlimited 5G internet.

In addition to a subscription to the streaming service, Jio is also offering a JioFiber or Jio AirFiber trial for a period of 50 days, providing its customers with a home entertainment experience. The Wi-Fi service offer includes unlimited Wi-Fi data, 800+ OTT channels, and more than 11 OTT apps.

The telecom operator says customers who have recharged prior to March 17 and already have an active base plan can opt for a Rs. 100 pack which provides the same benefits. This eliminates the need of paying for the full price of the prepaid recharge plan. Jio introduced these plans ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2025 season in India which kicked off on March 22.